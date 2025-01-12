4 Bollywood films that showcase the relatable life and struggles of middle-class

Do you think films only showcase the rich and glamorous side of life? If so, you may not know that many Bollywood filmmakers have used the middle-class lifestyle as a film backdrop. They have portrayed the struggles, happiness, and aspirations of ordinary Indians, giving a voice to them in the world of entertainment. Moreover, their relatable characters and authentic storytelling will give you a reflection into the life of most Indians on-screen. Are you interested in watching films that showcase the struggles and quirks of the middle-class lifestyle? If yes, we have got you covered.

Top 4 Bollywood films that showcase the life of the middle class:

1. Do Dooni Chaar

Director: Habib Faisal

Runtime: 1h 48m

Release Date: October 8, 2010

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aditi Vasudev, Archit Krishna

Genre: Comedy-Drama

In a middle-class household, the finances are managed paycheck to paycheck every month. So, buying any new possession is a big struggle, and Do Dooni Chaar wonderfully captures that journey. It showcases the life of the Duggal family, who want to improve their lifestyle, and one step toward it is buying a car from a scooter. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a school teacher who struggles to balance his family's needs with the decision to buy a car. Also, you will see how middle-class households run on budgeting, emphasize education, and find joy in small things in life.

2. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Runtime: 1h 54m

Release Date: June 5, 2020

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash

Genre: Thriller-Drama

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap made this film to depict the struggle of middle-class families during the demonetization period. Choked showcases the tussle between aspirations and financial struggles of a middle-class life from the story of Sarita. She is a bank cashier who finds it difficult to manage her family amid financial struggles and her husband's failed dreams. One day, she comes across some hidden cash in her kitchen on the same day when demonetization is announced, creating a confusing situation. The film showcases the resilience of the middle class, who deal with economic pressures and overcome life challenges by putting up a brave face daily.

3. Love Per Square Foot

Director: Anand Tiwari

Runtime: 2h 13m

Release Date: February 14, 2018

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Alankrita Sahai

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Buying a property is both a big achievement and a challenge for a middle-class family. They spend years and years of time and money to buy their home, and it is more difficult when they want to do it in a metropolitan city. Love Per Square Foot is a lighthearted yet relatable film based on the challenge of buying a home. They follow the story of Sanjay and Karina, co-workers who get married to make it easy to get a housing loan and buy a home. Overall, their journey is filled with humor, societal expectations, familial interference, and the journey of a young couple to become independent in Mumbai city.

Advertisement

4. Pagglait

Director: Umesh Bist

Runtime: 1h 54m

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Apart from daily struggles, meeting family and societal expectations is a big aspect of a middle-class household. Pagglait follows the life of Sandhya, a young widow who is expected to mourn the sudden death of her husband and not move ahead in life. So, she has to deal with familial chaos and societal expectations to set on a journey of self-discovery. The film is a humorous take on some social norms, heartfelt moments, and wonderful storytelling that highlights the complexities of middle-class life, making it a suitable weekend watch.

Which among these are your Bollywood films showcasing the lifestyle of the middle class in India?

ALSO READ: 6 Netflix movies that can lift your mood if you had a bad day