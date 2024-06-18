EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap reveals he saw his life's biggest TV screen at Ranbir Kapoor's house

Anurag Kashyap is one of the sharpest cinematic minds in India. Apart from being a fine filmmaker, he is an actor too who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Bad Cop.

Recently during an exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla, Kashyap revealed that he saw his life's biggest screen at Ranbir Kapoor's house.

Anurag Kashyap on screen at Ranbir Kapoor's house

While giving a house tour to team Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap showed his screening room which used to be his bedroom earlier and was also shown in the 2020 film AK vs AK. The filmmaker-actor's room is full of stacked film DVDs and he mentioned that most of them are yet to be brought there because his house has recently gone through renovation.

There's a big screen along with a projector, and comfortable sofas where he says that visitors can sleep over too. As Anurag opens up about watching films with his team, actors, and filmmakers in the room, he adds how he saw his life's biggest TV screen at Ranbir Kapoor's previous home. "I don't know abhi uska naya ghar dekha nahi main uske purane ghar ki baat kar raha hoon. (I haven't seen his new home, I am talking about the one where he lived earlier)," he said.

Advertisement

The Bad Cop actor also recalled watching films like Manmarziyaan, Kennedy, and Haseen Dillruba in his screening room.

Anurag Kashyap and Ranbir Kapoor's bond

Anurag Kashyap and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated for the 2015 period gangster film Bombay Velvet. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar, the film didn't meet the desired fate at the box office. The actor-filmmaker holds immense respect for the actor and recently praised him.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he said that Ranbir is "one of the finest actors," while expressing his joy in watching his performances. "I see every film of his. I think he is one of the finest actors. I am delighted to watch him,” he said.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag Kashyap is currently working on an upcoming thriller as a director. The film will feature Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Joju George among others in the lead.

ALSO READ: What does Anurag Kashyap’s Mumbai abode look like? WATCH video to get a free-wheeling house tour