6 Netflix movies that can lift your mood if you had a bad day

Netflix has a vast library of movies, television series, and shows that can entertain the OTT audience anytime and anywhere. If you are feeling low and looking for entertainment but are confused about choosing the film, then you have come to the right place. We are here to cheer you up with a list of Netflix movies that can lift your mood if you have a bad day.

The list contains Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is one of the best performances from her career. Remember when Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor made us laugh out loud with their middle-class tale in Do Dooni Chaar? Relive Kapoors' 2010 film down below. It also features movies like Barfi, Chup Chup Ke, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and PK.

So, if you want to lift your mood, then don't miss this Netflix curation featuring movies that will brighten up your day.

6 Netflix movies that will cheer you up if you are feeling low

1. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The quirky romantic comedy featured Kriti as Bitti Mishra, an outspoken woman from Bareilly who stumbles upon a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. She realizes that the protagonist of the book is herself. Bitti decides to find the author Pritam Vidrohi, believing that he likes her the way she is.

Ayushmann played Chirag Dubey, the author of the book Bareilly Ki Barfi. Rajkummar was cast as an innocent salesman who becomes Pritam Vidrohi after Ayushmann's character persuades him. The movie is available on Netflix.

2. Do Dooni Chaar

Starring real-life couple actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Do Dooni Chaar was released in 2010. The Habib Faizal directorial also features Aditi Vasudev and Archit Khanna. The comedy film follows the story of Rishi's character Santosh Duggal, a school teacher from a middle-class family living in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

Duggal tries to provide a comfortable life for his wife and children. One day, the Duggal family decides to buy a car. Neetu Kapoor played his on-screen wife, Kusum Duggal, in the 2010 film. The performances of the Kapoor couple were the highlight of the movie. Watch the film to know how it turns out.

3. Barfi

Anurag Basu's directorial, Barfi starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz. The 2012 film also starred Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role. Ranbir played Barfi, aka Murphy, a deaf and mute guy who has a crush on Shruti Ghosh (Ileana's character).

Priyanka was cast as Barfi's autistic childhood friend, Jhilmil Chatterjee, whom he tries to kidnap. Saurabh Shukla was cast as police inspector Sudhanshu Dutta in Basu's directorial. Watch the film to cherish their innocent love triangle.

4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh Khan considers Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa his all-time favorite film. Directed by Kundan Shah, the 1994 film starred SRK and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as leads. Actor Deepak Tijori was cast in a crucial role. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, and others. Juhi Chawla made a special appearance in the SRK-Suchitra starrer.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa follows the story of Sunil, a music lover who isn't interested in studies and has a crush on a girl named Anna.

5. PK

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma as leads. The 2014 movie also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a key role. Hirani's directorial also starred Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Sanjay Dutt.

The science fiction comedy-drama was a religious satire about PK, a humanoid alien who lands on Earth. Anushka played the role of a journalist, Jagat Janani Sahni, in the film. Saurabh was cast as Tapasvi Maharaj, a self-proclaimed Godman. Sushant played Anushka's on-screen boyfriend, Sarfaraz Yousuf, from Pakistan.

6. Chup Chup Ke

Remember Gundya and Bandya from Chup Chup Ke? The iconic film starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal was helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2006 comedy-drama was about Shahid's character Jeetu who fakes his death to save himself from debts. Two fishermen, Gundya Lal, and Bandya Lal, find his body in the river and mistake him for a deaf and mute guy. Kareena played the role of a mute girl, Shruti in the movie.

Chup Chup Ke is remembered for the mind-blowing performances of Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal who outshine the leads. Its dialogues have turned out to be iconic over the years.

Have you watched these aforementioned movies on Netflix? If not, add them to your watchlist. These films will lift your mood and leave you feeling relaxed. If you are confused, you can start by watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, followed by Do Dooni Chaar, Chup Chupke, and others. Thank us later!

