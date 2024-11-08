4 underrated comedy movies on Netflix you absolutely can’t miss

Netflix offers a diverse selection of underrated comedy films that often fly under the radar but provide a unique and refreshing take on humor. Movies like Do Dooni Chaar and Serious Men blend wit with social commentary, offering more than just laughs.

Do Dooni Chaar, a delightful family comedy, humorously explores the financial struggles of a middle-class couple. At the same time, Serious Men cleverly satirizes the caste system and ambition through a father-son dynamic.

Other hidden gems like Pagglait and Umrika also showcase sharp humor, offering heartwarming and thought-provoking narratives that deserve more recognition for their storytelling and performances.

4 best-underrated comedy movies on Netflix that will make you say wow:

Do Dooni Chaar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Archit Krishna, Aditi Vasudev, Akhilendra Mishra, Natasha Rastogi, Supriya Shukla

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Release Year: 2010

Do Dooni Chaar is a 2010 comedy-drama film directed by Habib Faisal, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film tells the story of a middle-class couple, Santosh and Krishna Duggal, who struggle to make ends meet while raising their two children.

Their lives take a comedic turn when Santosh, a school teacher, decides to buy a second-hand car. This sets off a series of events that lead to humorous situations and family dilemmas.

Do Dooni Chaar cleverly explores themes of aspirations, family values, and social pressures, all while offering a light-hearted take on everyday struggles?

Advertisement

Serious Men

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vidhi Chitalia, Aakshath Das, Nassar

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2020

Serious Men (2020), directed by Sudhir Mishra, is a satirical comedy-drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel of the same name. The film follows Ayyan Mani, a cunning lower-caste man working as an assistant to a scientist, who attempts to climb the social ladder by exploiting his genius son, Adi.

Ayyan manipulates situations to present Adi as a child prodigy, which leads to a whirlwind of consequences.

The film humorously tackles themes of social ambition, caste discrimination, and the pressures of academia, all while offering sharp commentary on societal structures, personal ambitions, and the desire for recognition.

Pagglait

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Sachin Chaudhary, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Pagglait (2021), directed by Umesh Bist, is a refreshing dark comedy that explores grief, family dynamics, and self-discovery. The film follows Sandhya, a young widow who, rather than mourning her husband's sudden death, seems detached and indifferent.

Advertisement

As she navigates her new reality, Sandhya begins to unravel her own desires, questioning societal expectations placed on widows. The film blends humor with poignant moments, tackling issues of identity, relationships, and personal freedom.

With a standout performance by Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait provides a unique perspective on life, death, and the unconventional paths to emotional healing.

Umrika

Cast: Suraj Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tony Revolori, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Smita Tambe

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2015

Umrika (2015), directed by Prashant Nair, is a heartfelt and underrated comedy-drama that explores the complexities of dreams, family, and identity. Set in a small Indian village, the story follows a young man, Udai, who dreams of a better life in America.

When his older brother, who has migrated to the U.S., suddenly stops writing letters, Udai embarks on a journey to uncover the truth.

Blending humor with emotional depth, Umrika touches on themes of aspiration, family loyalty, and the search for belonging. The film is both poignant and funny, offering a unique take on the immigrant experience.

Advertisement

Do let us know which one you are going to binge-watch!

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares journey of becoming Danger Lanka in BTS PICS; thanks Rohit Shetty for trusting him when 'many weren't willing to'