5 Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies that prove he’s a master of playing comical characters

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor par excellence. He has been ruling hearts for years and has proved that success isn't only about doing conventional roles but also about experiments and taking on path-breaking characters.

So far, this Chandigarh-based actor has selected numerous need-of-the-hour subjects, but none can deny the fact that he has a knack for cracking the secret to playing comical roles. As we celebrate his success, let us take a look at 5 Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies that are way too hilarious.

5 Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies that you should not miss

1. Bala

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, and others

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It explores a quirky concept and tackles taboo subjects like hair loss, complexion, and self-esteem. Ayushmann plays Balmukund Shukla, aka Bala, who begins losing his hair as he approaches his mid-20s.

He also faces humiliation at work, where he is asked to sell fairness creams and target dark-skinned women for the same. Even after trying numerous hacks, Bala doesn't get his hair back and eventually starts using a wig to impress a girl.

2. Dream Girl

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Zee5

It is a crazy comedy film that will make you laugh endlessly with its hilarious scenes and one-liners. Ayushmann Khurrana plays Karamveer Singh, who can impersonate a woman's voice perfectly. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he starts working at a call center where women talk sweetly with men.

During all this, he names himself Pooja and, interestingly, five characters for head over heels in love with Pooja. Amid all the confusion, Karamveer loves Mahi (Nushrratt Bharuccha). So, all these events make up an interesting and fun plot.

3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When discussing Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies, how can we miss Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan? Based on the concept of same-sex love, the film explores a serious subject in a humorous and quirky way. The movie follows the journey of a gay couple- Aman Tripathi (Jeetendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana), and their struggle to get accepted into the former's family.

Interestingly, you won't find the movie making a joke on one sexuality, but it's the entire story that has been written in a way that delivers a generous dose of laughter.

4. Badhaai Ho

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Next on the list of Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies is Badhai Ho, which is a social satire about family and a twisted tale of love. Nakul Kaushik (Khurrana) works in an MNC and loves his colleague Renee (Sanya Malhotra). He is taken aback when he learns that his mother is pregnant. How he and his family members react to the news forms the rest of the story.

Indeed, Badhaai Ho attempts to address a societal taboo about late pregnancies; its serious issues and humorous aspects make it a complete entertainer.

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this rom-com follows a free-spirited girl, Bitti, who wants to live life on her own terms. Her life changes when she comes across a novel whose central character has characteristics similar to hers. Then, she starts the search to find the writer of that novel and meet him. This way, Bitti meets Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and tells Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). And now, Bareilly Ki Barfi eventually turns into a love triangle.

Apart from the above-mentioned Ayushmann Khurrana comedy movies, you can watch Dream Girl 2, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Vicky Donor, Nautanki Saala, and Gulabo Sitabo. All these films deliver an ample dose of laughter and showcase the actor's immaculate talent for getting into the skin of the character.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for a horror-comedy drama titled Thama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The Maddock Films venture will take the horror-comedy universe forward and explore the events after Stree 2. The actor is also doing an action-comedy with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. He was reportedly in talks to play a key role in Border 2, but it fizzled out later.

