7 must-watch Netflix movies for a perfect Diwali family night

This Diwali, celebrate the festival of lights with the warmth of family and the joy of great storytelling by watching some fantastic movies on Netflix! Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming comedies, inspiring dramas, or adventure-packed tales, Netflix offers a range of films perfect for every family member to enjoy.

Gather around after the festivities, cozy up with some sweets, and enjoy a night of unforgettable moments on screen. From timeless Bollywood classics to family-friendly films, here’s a curated list of Netflix movies that will add sparkle to your Diwali celebrations with loved ones.

7 best Netflix movies to watch with your loved ones this Diwali

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical/Romance

Release Year: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, is a timeless family drama that beautifully captures the essence of love, relationships, and the importance of family bonds. This film showcases the journey of a wealthy family dealing with themes of separation, acceptance, and reconciliation.

With an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kajol, the movie is filled with memorable moments, vibrant music, and stunning visuals.

Watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham during Diwali is a perfect way to celebrate familial ties and the spirit of togetherness, making it a heartwarming choice for the occasion.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family

Release Year: 1999

Hum Saath Saath Hain is a heartwarming family drama that revolves around the values of love, togetherness, and loyalty. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Anupam Kher, and showcases the trials and triumphs of a close-knit family.

With its emphasis on unity and familial bonds, the movie highlights the importance of standing by one another through thick and thin.

Watching Hum Saath Saath Hain during Diwali is a perfect way to embrace the festive spirit of love and togetherness, making it an ideal choice for family viewing this holiday season.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Laggo, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance

Release Year: 1994

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a classic Bollywood romantic drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya that beautifully portrays the essence of family values and love. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film follows the story of Prem and Nisha, who navigate their relationship amidst family obligations and traditions.

With its memorable songs, colorful celebrations, and heartwarming moments, the movie captures the spirit of Indian festivities.

Watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun during Diwali is a wonderful way to celebrate the festival's themes of love and unity, making it a delightful choice for family viewing and a nostalgic reminder of cherished moments together.

Barfi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Akash Khurana, Saurabh Shukla

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2012

Barfi! is a charming romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Barfi, a mute and deaf man navigating life and love. The film beautifully intertwines the stories of Barfi, his love interests, and the challenges they face, showcasing the power of love and resilience.

With its stunning cinematography, heartfelt performances, and a captivating soundtrack, Barfi! leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

Watching this film during Diwali is a perfect choice as it celebrates the themes of love, acceptance, and the joy of life, making it an uplifting experience to share with family and friends.

Dilwale

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Grover, Johnny Lever

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Dilwale is a vibrant romantic action-comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film tells the story of Raj and Meera, whose love story is complicated by family feuds and misunderstandings.

With its stunning visuals, catchy music, and thrilling action sequences, Dilwale captures the essence of romance and adventure. Watching this film during Diwali is a delightful way to celebrate love and family, as it embodies the festive spirit of joy and togetherness.

The film’s light-hearted humor and emotional moments make it an entertaining choice for a fun Diwali family movie night.

Khoobsurat

Cast: Fawad Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Khoobsurat is a delightful romantic comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh, featuring Sonam Kapoor as the free-spirited Mili and Fawad Khan as the charming royal, Vikram. The film tells the story of a quirky physiotherapist who brings joy and chaos to a strict royal family.

With its vibrant visuals, catchy music, and a blend of humor and romance, Khoobsurat is a perfect feel-good movie.

Watching it during Diwali is a wonderful choice, as it embodies themes of love, family, and breaking free from traditions, making it an enjoyable experience for families celebrating the festival of lights together.

Shaandaar

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Shaandaar is a whimsical romantic comedy directed by Vikas Bahl, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film revolves around a lavish destination wedding where the quirky characters navigate love and family dynamics amid a backdrop of opulence.

With its stunning visuals, catchy soundtrack, and a unique blend of humor and romance, Shaandaar is a feast for the senses.

Watching this movie during Diwali is an excellent choice as it captures the essence of celebration, joy, and togetherness, making it perfect for family viewing. Its light-hearted narrative and vibrant energy add to the festive spirit of the occasion.

So, tell us which one is your pick for a fun Diwali movie night.

