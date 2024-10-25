Annu Kapoor alleges Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India altered facts for communal bias: 'Want to show Muslim as good character'

Chak De! India, a beloved Shah Rukh Khan classic directed by Shimit Amin, tells the inspiring story of a women's hockey team and a coach's quest for redemption after being wrongly accused of disloyalty to his country. Recently, veteran actor Annu Kapoor stirred controversy by alleging that the filmmakers intentionally portrayed Shah Rukh’s character as a Muslim to fit a communal angle into the storyline. His comments have sparked fresh debate around the film's portrayal and intent.

In a recent interview with ANI, Annu Kapoor criticized Chak De! India for altering the identity of its lead character, claiming that the film's coach, inspired by Mir Ranjan Negi, was renamed Kabir Khan. He suggested that this change was intended to portray a Muslim character positively while sidelining Hindu representation.

"The main character in Chak De! India is based on a famous coach, Negi Saab. But in India, they want to show a Muslim as a good character and make fun of a Pandit (Hindu priest). This is something old, where they use the idea of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) to put a label on it," the Vicky Donor actor said.

Chak De! India is a 2007 Bollywood sports drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former Indian men’s hockey player wrongfully accused of betrayal after a key loss to Pakistan. Determined to restore his reputation, Kabir takes on the challenging role of coaching the Indian women’s hockey team, a group struggling for recognition and respect. His journey with the team becomes one of resilience, unity, and redemption, ultimately aiming to prove their worth on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Annu Kapoor, a seasoned Indian actor and television presenter, has built a remarkable career over four decades. Widely acclaimed for his award-winning role in Vicky Donor, he took home the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Kapoor has also left his mark in notable films such as Ram Lakhan, Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, Sardar, Om Jai Jagdish, Aitraaz, Bollywood Diaries, 7 Khoon Maaf, and the comedy hits Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2.

