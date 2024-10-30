Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘bloody love story’ in horror-comedy universe

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have officially announced their upcoming film, Thama. In June earlier this year, Pinkvilla informed our readers that Dinesh Vijan is reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar, for a horror comedy set against the backdrop of Vampires. Recently, the makers made the official announcement on their respective social media handles.

Today, on October 30, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dinesh Vijan made a collaborative post to officially announce their upcoming film which is titled, Thama. The video announcement reveals that the film will also star Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the key roles. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop is poised to release on Diwali 2025.

"Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025!," the post was captioned.

Soon after the announcement was made fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Yahhhh this Biggest Diwali gift for our fans" another fan mentioned, "A VAMPIRE LOVE STORY IS ALL BOLLYWOOD NEEDED AT THE MOMENT" while a third excited fan expressed, "Waiting till Diwali 2025 will be exhausting I'm dead in excitement" and another fan gushed, "omg rashu and aayushman in a love story that too horror I am seated" while another user exclaimed, "Vampires of Vijaynagar is Thama now!"

The film was initially titled Vampires Of Vijay Nagar but later while speaking to India Today, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, who is backing the film, confirmed its title, Thama.

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the development shared with us that the film will go on floors by the end of this year.

In addition to this, he also reflected on the association after the success of Munjya and shared, “It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage.”

Notably, Amar Kaushik and Ayushmann Khurrana have previously worked together in 2019 release Bala.

