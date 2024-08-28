Bhumi Pednekar’s Weight Loss of Over 30 kg: Diet, Exercise, And More

Despite being among the fittest actors in Hindi cinema, the Dum Laga ke Haisha star has always been an advocate of body positivity. Bhumi Pednekar’s weight loss for her debut film was the thing that helped her make headlines, but she never gave into the unrealistic body standards the show business had for women and stayed true to herself.

What we love about her approach to health and fitness is that Pednekar lays heavy emphasis on optimal nutrition and strengthening exercises . She makes lifestyle choices that make her feel healthier and not just look thinner. Now without further ado, let’s jump into this article.

Who Is Bhumi Pednekar?

An accomplished actor in Hindi cinema, Bhumi Pednekar worked for six years as an assistant casting director for Yash Raj Films before making her acting debut. For her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), where she played the lead with Ayushmann Khurrana, she had to put on about 30 kgs extra to look the part.

This helped Pednekar emerge as a torch-bearer of body-positivity and self-love in the Indian film industry and earned her acclamation from fans. Her drastic transformation after the release of the film further contributed to her popularity (alongside her impressive acting skills) and helped her make headlines. She also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut post the film’s release.

Pednekar won many hearts throughout her career for exploring edgy and relatable roles in her films. Her authenticity, freshness, and acting charm also helped her stand out amongst others. Most of her career milestones were marked by commercial films with an underlying social message, such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bala (2019), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Badhaai Do (2022).

Last year, she made headlines with her commercial release, Thank You for Coming, which is a lighthearted romantic comedy, outlining the journey of a virgin food blogger actively seeking physical intimacy. While the film couldn’t succeed at the box office, it enabled the actor to explore versatility in her acting pursuits and allowed audiences to see her in a new light.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Weight Loss Post “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”

For her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pednekar had to put on 30 kg within six months to meet the requirements of her role as an overweight, newlywed woman. During this period, Pednekar indulged in her favorite treats, especially the high-calorie ones to put on excess weight.

After the release of the film, she admitted in an interview that she wasn’t body-shamed at all for her appearance. Instead, she earned much love and respect from the audience for the character she played and the message the film gave about self-respect and acceptance.

Since the film, Pednekar has been in a constant process of self-improvement. However, what we love about her approach is that she didn’t starve herself to get “thinner,” and instead prioritized nutrition and overall fitness. After the release of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she lost more than what she had gained to achieve a healthy body weight.

Pednekar never liked the word “thin” and has always believed in being “fit”. Now that it has been years since the release of her debut film, she has stopped weighing herself on the scale. Instead, she measures herself in inches to determine whether her body has a healthy waist-to-hip ratio. The waist-to-hip ratio is a straightforward indicator of a healthy body proportion, particularly measuring excess abdominal fat ( 1 ).

In an interview, the Badhai Do star expressed that she appreciates girls these days working on being strong instead of becoming skinny and frail. She likes how the paradigm has shifted to girls building muscle, lifting weights, and eating protein rather than starving themselves to reduce weight. This is the kind of fitness the actor herself enjoys.

Let’s understand more about her fitness approach by understanding the weight loss diet she adopted.

Insights from Bhumi Pednekar’s Weight Loss Meal Plan

Pednekar never gave in to fad diets and would consume simple, home-cooked meals to lose weight. The following are some healthy diet and lifestyle choices that Pednekar made to lose weight and stay in shape.

1. Never Skipping Breakfast:

One thing that Pednekar made sure of in her diet was to never skip breakfast. She believes breakfast to be a very important meal in the day, as it supplies much energy for her hectic schedule ahead.

Research demonstrates the adverse health effects of skipping breakfast such as compromised memory, poor attention, increased cortisol levels, issues in weight, poor performance, etc. Contrarily, having a nutritious meal in the morning showed positive effects such as sustained energy levels, improved mood, better productivity, and optimal weight management ( 2 ).

2. Avoiding Excess Carbohydrates for Dinner:

Instead of skipping breakfast in the morning, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor prefers avoiding carbohydrates for dinner. After all, carbohydrates are more ideal to consume when the body needs instant energy, which is usually not required before bedtime. Pednekar also likes to start her day with a glass of warm water — a healthy habit, which has been proven to flush out toxins in the gut and increase metabolic rate ( 3 ).

3. Reducing Sugar Intake:

Another excellent lifestyle choice that the actor made is to cut back on refined sugar as much as possible — it doesn’t matter if it is brown sugar or white sugar, it is only taste and empty calories — as per the actor. As healthier alternatives, she prefers natural sweeteners such as maple syrup, coconut sugar, and raw honey to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Research published on ScienceDirect underlines the benefits of natural sweeteners over refined sugar as they contain bioactive compounds, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and even fiber in some cases (such as fresh fruits and dates) ( 4 ).

4. Staying Hydrated:

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star consumes at least six to seven liters of water every day. Drinking lots of water every day is a healthy practice that improves gut health and skin health, optimizes hunger, improves cognition and heart health, and reduces the risk of kidney stones ( 5 ). Another study infers that increased hydration may have something to do with weight loss, too ( 6 ). To help her stay hydrated and feel refreshed, Pednekar would often consume detox drinks comprising cucumber slices, lemon, mint, and some fresh water.

The following are some specific healthy meals that Pednekar would consume to maintain good health.

For Breakfast:

Gluten-free bread with an omelet (two egg whites) and a fruit (or fresh fruit juice)

Muesli with skimmed milk, topped with a generous amount of sunflower seeds or flax seeds .

Upma or poha (occasionally)

For Lunch:

Missi roti or multigrain roti (comprising amaranth, soy, and various millets) along with lots of pulses, veggies, and buttermilk

Grilled chicken with kale rocket pesto and some avocado

For Dinner:

A choice of protein (grilled chicken, grilled fish, cottage cheese, or tofu) with a generous amount of salad

However, in 2020, Pednekar became a vegetarian as “eating meat didn’t feel good anymore,” due to its negative impact on the climate. With her commitment to this new way of life, she was awarded PETA India’s Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity in 2021, alongside Akshay Kumar.

For Snack:

Fruits with a handful of almonds and walnuts

Now that we know a good deal about Bhumi Pednekar’s approach to food and nutrition, as well as what she consumes on a typical day, let’s learn about her workout routine.

Insights from Bhumi Pednekar’s Exercise Routine

Pednekar loves working out and staying fit. She appreciates how energized and rejuvenated exercising makes her feel. She particularly likes workouts that help her build lean muscle, tone the body, and improve posture, such as weight lifting. However, she also likes the occasional highs of cardiovascular exercises and understands that they are important too for lung and heart health.

What motivates the Dum Laga ke Haisha star to exercise consistently is sharing her workout videos on social media. The massive encouragement and love that she gets from fans motivates her to do better. The following are some exercises that she would typically include in her routine.

1. Running

For an exhilarating cardio boost, Pednekar likes to go for a run. Research shows that even a leisurely run can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and mortality ( 7 ). Another study shows that running regularly can help prevent obesity, type-2 diabetes, respiratory ailments, and hypertension ( 8 ).

2. Swimming

Pednekar is a water baby, which is why, it’s no surprise that she likes swimming a lot. Even on her coastal retreats, the Pati, Patni, Aur Woh actor likes to take a dip in the sea. Swimming is not only an enjoyable activity but also offers plenty of health benefits. It improves insulin sensitivity, glucose control, blood pressure, physical strength, and aerobic fitness ( 9 ), ( 10 ), ( 11 ). Moreover, it is also an excellent exercise to enhance mood and reduce negative stress and anxiety ( 12 ).

3. Functional Training with Weights

Some common functional exercises that Pednekar practices include leg raises, weighted squats, weighted lunges, Russian twists, weighted push-ups with twists, tricep push-downs, and glute bridges with a medicine ball. These weight training exercises help her increase her bodily range of motion, agility, and overall functionality.

4. Strength Training Exercises

In addition to functional exercises with weights, she also practices deadlifts, shoulder presses, and bicep curls using moderate to heavy weights to boost strength.

5. Pilates

Like most other celebrities, this aerobic exercise is an all-time favorite of Bhumi Pednekar, too. Practicing Pilates regularly provides her with a plethora of health benefits such as increased flexibility, better abdominal and lumbo-pelvic stability, and enhanced muscle strength ( 13 ).

6. Stretching

For a rejuvenating cooldown, Pednekar engages in deep stretching. This helps alleviate pain, improve muscle function, coordinate muscle control, enhance organ function, and has an overall therapeutic effect on the body ( 14 ), ( 15 ), ( 16 ).

While having an active lifestyle, Pednekar is very particular about having “break days” to recover from the wear and tear from her workouts. She really respects her body and aims to do what’s best for its needs, without any pressure of “getting skinnier.”

Now that we’ve seen Bhumi Pednekar’s overall fitness routine and lifestyle, let’s see how much her appearance has changed since her weight loss.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

After:

Bhumi Pednekar’s weight loss journey was marked by a balanced and nourishing meal plan, strength-boosting exercises, hydration, and timely breaks (from both her diet and exercise routine). Moreover, her discipline and commitment to fitness have also been commendable as she got up right on her feet after briefly countering dengue. Trolls, too, never seem to have an impact on Pednekar’s body image and confidence as she stays true to herself — something we can all learn from. She is an excellent source of inspiration for fans trying to get fitter.

