5 must-watch Bollywood movies on Disney+ Hotstar before 2024 ends

Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Here are some of the Bollywood movies available on Disney+ Hotstar that you might have missed and should catch before 2024 ends.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 27, 2024  |  07:02 PM IST |  4K
5 must-watch Bollywood movies on DisneyPlus Hotstar before 2024 ends
5 must-watch Bollywood movies on Disney+ Hotstar before 2024 ends (Pic Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar)

Many Hindi movies of different genres have been released in 2024. Disney+ Hotstar offers some of the films that have arrived this year, which you might have missed. Check out the list below of must-watch Bollywood movies of 2024 on the platform before the year ends.

5 must-watch Bollywood movies on Disney+ Hotstar before the end of 2024:

1. Do Aur Do Pyaar 


  • Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
  • Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
  • Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy

One of the Bollywood movies released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024 is Do Aur Do Pyaar. The rom-com is a story about modern relationships. The film, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, revolves around Ani and Kavya, who have been married to each other for a long time. They are on the verge of separation and are having extramarital affairs.

2. Munjya


  • Running Time: 2 hours 
  • IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
  • Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy
  • Movie Star Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Sathyaraj, Mona Singh

Munjya, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is one of the most loved Hindi films of 2024. The horror comedy is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The folk tale follows a young man named Bittu, who returns to his native village. There he comes across a dangerous spirit, Munjya, who wants to get married. Bittu has to now protect himself and the girl he loves, Bela.

Advertisement

3. Sarfira


  • Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7/10
  • Movie Genre: Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas

Sarfira is an inspiring movie that was released on Hotstar this year. It is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is based on Captain GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The Sudha Kongara directorial is about Akshay Kumar's character, Vir, and his dream to make a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly. 

4. Kaagaz 2 


  • Running Time: 1 hour 51 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
  • Movie Genre: Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra

Another Hindi movie to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before the year ends is Kaagaz 2. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2021 movie Kaagaz. The film is about a man who loses his daughter and decides to fight for justice. It is directed by VK Prakash.

5. Patna Shuklla

Advertisement


  • Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
  • Movie Genre: Legal/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik

A 2024 Hindi movie on Hotstar with a powerful narrative is Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budakoti. In the courtroom drama, Raveena Tandon plays the role of a lawyer named Tanvi Shukla. She takes on a high-stakes case that exposes an educational scam. The film was a direct-to-digital release.

Which Bollywood movie on Disney+ Hotstar are you watching this weekend?

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood directors who left a lasting impact; Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik to Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao

Credits: Applause Entertainment, Maddock Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Venus Movies, Disney+ Hotstar YouTube
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles