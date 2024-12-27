5 must-watch Bollywood movies on Disney+ Hotstar before 2024 ends

Many Hindi movies of different genres have been released in 2024. Disney+ Hotstar offers some of the films that have arrived this year, which you might have missed. Check out the list below of must-watch Bollywood movies of 2024 on the platform before the year ends.

5 must-watch Bollywood movies on Disney+ Hotstar before the end of 2024:

1. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

2 hours 16 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy

One of the Bollywood movies released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024 is Do Aur Do Pyaar. The rom-com is a story about modern relationships. The film, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, revolves around Ani and Kavya, who have been married to each other for a long time. They are on the verge of separation and are having extramarital affairs.

2. Munjya

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Sathyaraj, Mona Singh

Munjya, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is one of the most loved Hindi films of 2024. The horror comedy is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The folk tale follows a young man named Bittu, who returns to his native village. There he comes across a dangerous spirit, Munjya, who wants to get married. Bittu has to now protect himself and the girl he loves, Bela.

3. Sarfira

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas

Sarfira is an inspiring movie that was released on Hotstar this year. It is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is based on Captain GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The Sudha Kongara directorial is about Akshay Kumar's character, Vir, and his dream to make a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly.

4. Kaagaz 2

Running Time: 1 hour 51 mins

1 hour 51 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra

Another Hindi movie to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before the year ends is Kaagaz 2. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2021 movie Kaagaz. The film is about a man who loses his daughter and decides to fight for justice. It is directed by VK Prakash.

5. Patna Shuklla

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Legal/Drama

Legal/Drama Movie Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik

A 2024 Hindi movie on Hotstar with a powerful narrative is Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budakoti. In the courtroom drama, Raveena Tandon plays the role of a lawyer named Tanvi Shukla. She takes on a high-stakes case that exposes an educational scam. The film was a direct-to-digital release.

Which Bollywood movie on Disney+ Hotstar are you watching this weekend?

