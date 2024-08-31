From Munjya to Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha, here’s how Sharvari prepped for two ‘contrasting’ universes of Bollywood: ‘You really want to get into the...’

Sharvari Wagh recently impressed everyone with her performance in the horror comedy Munjya. She is now gearing up for a promising lineup ahead, which includes the highly anticipated Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Sharvari has now opened up about her ‘contrasting’ prep for the two movies from different universes of Bollywood. She talked about getting into the skin of the character for the YRF Spy Universe film.

In a recent interview with Elle India, Sharvari Wagh revealed that she was immensely motivated by being in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe and YRF’s Spy Universe. She called them the “two big IPs of Bollywood.” The actress expressed gratitude to producers Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Chopra for giving her the opportunity.

Talking about her preparation for Munjya and Alpha, Sharvari mentioned, “The prep for both movies is absolutely contrasting because, for Munjya, I was supposed to get into the skin of the ghost at one point and work on a lot of body language.”

Describing the action in the Spy Universe as ‘cool’, she revealed that her prep involved intense training and diet limitations. She added, “You really, really want to get into the skin of that character and do justice to the action script that has been designed for you.”

Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt recently dropped a heartwarming picture on their Instagram handles. The duo is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of Alpha. They treated their fans with a photo of them making a heart with their hands on August 30, 2024.

Alpha is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail. The official announcement of the movie was made in July 2024 with a title reveal video. The caption of the post stated, “It’s the time of the #ALPHA.. Girls!” When Sharvari kicked off shooting for the film, she expressed, “Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment, super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…”

Meanwhile, Munjya was released in theaters on June 7, 2024. It also stars Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj. The movie is helmed by director Aditya Sarpotdar.

