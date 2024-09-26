Sarfira OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan starrer movie

The drama film Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, was released in theaters earlier in 2024. It revolves around Akshay's character and his dream to make a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly. The movie is now set to release on OTT, and the audience will get the opportunity to watch this inspirational story for the first time or relive it. It has been revealed that the film will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on October 11, 2024.

Today, September 26, the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar as well as the team of Sarfira announced the details about the film’s digital release. The announcement video contained a message by Akshay Kumar.

Talking about the story, Akshay said, “Aasmaan ke sapne dekhne ke liye zameen par kisi ki permission nahi lagti. Kahaani hai ek aam aadmi ki jiska sapna tha har aam aadmi ke liye plane ka safar mumkin karana (To dream of the sky, one does not need permission from anyone on earth. It is the story of a common man who dreamed of making plane travel possible for every common man).”

Akshay continued, “Duniya ne rokne ki bahut koshish ki, pankh phailane se usse mana kiya, usse sarfira bhi kaha. Par woh nahi ruka kyunki sarfira woh hota hai jo duniya ke banaye hue rules ko todhta hai. Aur aise hi ek Sarfira ki true story aapke dil ko chune aa rahi hai (The world tried a lot to stop him, stopped him from spreading his wings, even called him crazy. But he didn’t stop because Sarfira is the one who breaks the rules made by the world. And a true story of one such Sarfira is coming to touch your heart).”

The caption of the post read, “Watch the dreams of a common man soar in #Sarfira, Streaming from October 11th only on DisneyPlus Hotstar.”

Presented by Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment in association with 2D Entertainment, Sarfira is a remake of Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil film itself is based on Captain GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya, and Vikram Malhotra.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, the cast includes Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, and more.

