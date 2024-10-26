Raveena Tandon Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan called Zamaana Deewana co-star his ‘best smelling heroine’

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Today, October 26, 2024, marks her 50th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to the moment when she talked about a funny moment with Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in various films like Zamaana Deewana. She shared that he called her his ‘best smelling heroine.’

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raveena Tandon was asked to share a funny moment that she had with Shah Rukh Khan. In response, the actress said that there was always a funny moment with SRK since he was so ‘witty.’ She mentioned that the best thing about him was that he first made fun of himself before joking about others, which were never ‘insulting.’

Recalling an interesting anecdote, Raveena shared, “During Zamaana Deewana and abhi bhi jab mai usko milti hu toh mujhe always ek funny cheez bolta rehta hai. Mujhe bolta hai ki ‘Maine itni heroinon ke sath kaam kiya hai lekin you're always the best smelling one’ (During Zamaana Deewana and even now whenever I meet him he always says a funny thing to me. He tells me, 'I have worked with so many heroines but you're always the best smelling one').”

She added that when she visited his house on Holi, he asked her what perfume she used back then. Raveena further revealed that Shah Rukh always used to enjoy shooting with her because he liked the ‘fragrance’ around her.

During the same conversation, Raveena Tandon praised Shah Rukh Khan for being ‘chivalrous.’ She also expressed her admiration and love for him.

In recent times, Raveena Tandon has done some highly acclaimed work in the OTT space. She received a lot of love for her performance in the legal drama film Patna Shuklla, which was released in March 2024. She also starred in the thriller Karmma Calling earlier this year. Looking ahead, Raveena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast in the big screen comic entertainer Welcome to the Jungle.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy preparing to start the shoot of his next movie, the action thriller King.

