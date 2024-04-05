7 PICS of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi that deserve everyone's attention

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is currently making headlines for his alleged relationship with Brazilian model turned-actress Larissa Bonesi. People online turned Sherlock and dug deep into her social media profile to find out that not only Aryan but his sister Suhana Khan was also following Larissa online. Some reports also suggested that Khan has presented her mother with a present from his clothing brand.

For those unknown, Larissa worked as a model for various brands before she moved to India, a couple of years ago. She has also been part of several Hindi films like Goa Goa Gone and Penthouse. She made a special appearance in the song Subah Hone Na De from the film Desi Boyz. While going through her profile, we stumbled upon some pictures of her that are worth your attention. Take a look!

7 photos of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi

Larissa Bonesi in her red flowy dress got our attention. The way she posed on that bed proves why she was a successful model. Among the many people who commented on her image was social media personality Orry who left a red chili on her post.

Red seems like her favorite color hence she decided to sport a hoodie in the color during her travel. In the next image, we get to see the goofy and fun side of the actress. The way she poses with her drink is all of us during vacations.

Seems like Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi was in her biker chic era when she clicked this image. Those dapper shades, a leather jacket, and her high ponytail accentuated her sharp jawline, and how!

She not only looked pretty in her gowns and dresses, but the actress also looked gorgeous in an Indian outfit. Just look at the way she made that glittery two-piece outfit look desirable. Sharing the image, she wrote ‘Desi’ with multiple emojis.

Another desi look from the Diwali party she attended last year. The silhouette looks flaunting on her toned body and that makeup and hair are on point!

Nearly thirty-six weeks ago, Larissa painted the town pink when she dropped multiple images sporting a Barbie pink body suit. That high braid, the dramatic hair, and the dewy makeup are doing justice to her outfit. But in the captions, she was quick to clarify that she’s ‘Not your Barbie’.

Let’s just end with a cute image of the actress enjoying her morning dose of coconut water as she shoots for her next project. That wink is just killer.

Bonesi has a huge fan following online and enjoys the attention of nearly 594K followers. She is also followed by Animal star Triptii Dimri, Orry, Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, singers Mika Singh and Arjun Kanungo, actors Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjun Bijlani, Veer Pahariya and Sonakshi Sinha’s rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

