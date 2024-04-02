Who is Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi? Know all about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's rumored ladylove

The dating rumors of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan have stirred the internet. According to reports, he has allegedly been involved with Brazilian model turned-actress Larissa Bonesi. It all started when an internet user noticed that the star kid was not only following the actress but also her mother, Renata Bonesi. The report further suggested that recently, Larissa’s mother had also received a gift from the star kid’s clothing brand, D’yavol X.

An old video on the internet also suddenly started doing the rounds where Aryan Khan was seen attending a concert with Larissa. She has also featured for Aryan Khan’s apparel brand, D’yavol X which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and recently, Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan.

The two have yet not reacted to the rumors surrounding their alleged relationship. Nevertheless, the bond seems to have evolved between Aryan’s sister, Suhana as Larissa and The Archies star also follow each other on the internet.

The sudden dating speculations left fans intrigued to know about Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Larissa. Read on to learn more about her.

About Larissa Bonesi

So, Larissa Bonesi is a model-turned-actress from Brazil and was born in March 1990. She started off modeling at the age of 12 and relocated to India a few years back. Her professional realm expands across multilingual industries. The talented diva has worked in the Bollywood, Telugu, and Punjabi industries.

Advertisement

Larissa Bonesi's Bollywood ventures

For the unversed, Larissa is known for her Bollywood appearances in movies like Goa Goa Gone, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and Desi Boyz’s special number, Subah Hone Na De starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. In 2021, she was seen in Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla’s Penthouse. The movie also had Waluscha De Sousa, Mouni Roy, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, and others.

Larissa Bonesi's music video appearances

In addition to this, she has also appeared in several music videos like Dim Dim Light withb Sooraj Pancholi, Are U Coming with Tiger Shroff, Jaam-The Casino Song with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Surma Surma with Guru Randhawa, Vishal Mishra’s Aao Naa among others. She was recently seen in Stebin Ben’s Tu Mile Dil Khile which received widespread acclaim on the internet.

Furthermore, Larissa has done numerous ad campaigns for prestigious brands, sharing scree space with the likes of Salman Khan and John Abraham. The rumored beau of Aryan Khan having been featured on magazine covers is also a great dancer.

After her successful start with modeling, the Brazilian diva also showcased her acting prowess after swiftly expanding her wings in the Tollywood industry. She has appeared in movies like Thikka, Penthouse, and Next Enti?

While Thikka was helmed by Sunil Kumar Reddy and B.R.Duggineni starring Sai Dharam Tej, Mannara Chopra, and Harsh Vardhan among others, Next Enti? Released in 2018 starred Sundeep Kishan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Navdeep, Poonam Kaur, and others in important roles.

Larissa is quite a social media enthusiast who enjoys massive stardom on Instagram with over 562k followers. It is pretty clear from her posts as well that she is a fitness freak.

Aryan Khan's professional front

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan on the professional front is already riding high on his career path as an entrepreneur with his successful clothing brand. He will also be seen stepping into Bollywood, but not planning to act anytime soon. Rather, he will be showcasing his prowess in direction with his debut web series, Stardom. The six-episodic series will be set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry and will be backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi? Here’s what we know