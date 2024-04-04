WATCH: Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi steps out in style; hides face from cameras

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is gearing up to make his directorial debut. He recently made headlines due to his rumored romance with Brazilian-model-turned actress Larissa Bonesi. These speculations surfaced after internet users noticed Larissa’s name, as well as those of her family members, on Aryan’s Instagram following list. Amidst these rumors, paparazzi caught a glimpse of Larissa making a stylish appearance in the city. She was also seen hiding her face from the cameras.

Aryan Khan’s alleged girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spotted in Mumbai

The paparazzi recently spotted Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend, walking on the roads of Mumbai. Dressed in a chic, full-sleeved white-colored top, complemented by a brown skirt and shiny transparent boots, Larissa exuded effortless style.

In the video, Larissa can be seen with glamorous makeup and her hair left open. However, amidst all the attention from the cameras, she chose to shield her face with her hand throughout.

More about Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi’s dating rumors

Following the observation of Aryan’s social media following list, a video of the star kid and Larissa Bonesi attending a concert together in the past, also went viral on the internet. Reportedly, Larissa’s mother Renata Bonesi, even received a gift from Aryan’s clothing brand, D’yavol X, during her recent Mumbai visit. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa has addressed any of the dating rumors.

About Aryan Khan’s work front

Regarding Aryan Khan’s professional ventures, he will soon debut in the film industry with his directorial web series Stardom. Apparently set against the backdrop of the entertainment world, the series will consist of six episodes.

A source close to the development had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla last year the significance behind the title of the show. “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom,” disclosed the source.

It had further added, “Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in-fact, he is also the show runner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months.”

