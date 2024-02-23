Aamir Khan pays visit to late Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar’s parents to offer condolences

Aamir Khan paid his condolences to the grieving family of late Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad, visiting them on Thursday evening, a few days after her demise. Expressing sympathy, Khan inquired about the details of Suhani's illness and shared words of comfort with her parents. In a recent report, Navneet Bhatnagar, Suhani's uncle, confirmed Aamir Khan's visit. Suhani, who portrayed the young Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away at the age of 19, succumbing to dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory condition leading to skin rash and muscle weakness.

Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, revealed that her lungs were affected by infection and excess fluid accumulation. Aamir Khan's gesture of support provided solace to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Aamir Khan meets Suhani's parents

Aamir Khan's production house mourns demise of Suhani

Following Suhani's demise, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement expressing profound grief: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." The statement continued, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

In an interview with E24, Suhani's mother discussed the strong connection between Suhani and Aamir Khan, acknowledging his continuous support. She expressed, "Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this." She emphasised that had they reached out to him, he would have promptly offered his assistance. Furthermore, she disclosed that Aamir Khan had extended an invitation during his daughter's wedding and personally called them to be part of the celebration. Reflecting on Suhani, her mother praised her academic achievements and expressed pride in her daughter's accomplishments.

Here's how Suhani landed in Dangal

In an interview with Rediff.com, casting director Mukesh Chhabra discussed the casting process for Dangal, revealing that approximately 11,000 girls auditioned for the roles of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Mukesh disclosed that Suhani Bhatnagar, after auditioning in New Delhi, was chosen for the role of young Babita Phogat because of her exceptional purity. He remarked, "She had so much purity in her."

Additionally, Mukesh highlighted that Suhani's facial features were a fitting match for Sanya Malhotra, who portrayed the elder Babita in the film. He emphasized the importance of the girls resembling Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar, and also highlighted the necessity for them to commit to months of preparation for their roles.

Suhani passed away at 19

On Saturday, February 17th, Suhani Bhatnagar, aged 19, passed away. The actress had been unwell for an extended period and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The specific cause of her death remains undisclosed. Sources suggest that she was hospitalized due to a medication-induced reaction and was receiving treatment for fluid accumulation in her body. Suhani maintained an Instagram account where she frequently shared pictures; however, her last post dates back to November 25, 2021.

