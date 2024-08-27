Aamir Khan regrets being absent from Junaid, Ira and Azad's lives; 'I knew everything about my team and directors but...'

Aamir Khan, who is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, is a father of three children- Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad Khan. Aamir has been quite vocal about his life lessons, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, and how the 59-year-old superstar desires to have a partner. His latest interview on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, is all about that. Aamir recently reflected on his past while feeling regret about being absent from the lives of his kids, Ira, Junaid, and Azad. He also spoke about how he used to be in contact with his directors but wasn't aware of his children's challenges.

In the podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir Khan recalled that he focused on his career and it cost him precious time with his children, Ira, Junaid, and Azad.

Aamir shared that while his daughter Ira is now better after dealing with depression, she "needed" him back then. Talking about his son Junaid, who made his debut with Maharaj this year, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor expressed that he has lived his life without him. Junaid is taking the "last big step" in his career and the superstar needs to be with him, the Laapataa Ladies producer added.

The 59-year-old actor also spoke about his younger son who is 9 years old by saying that he will soon be a teenager. The concerned father shared that Azad's childhood won’t come back.

Aamir Khan stressed that he had strong feelings for his family while the superstar was busy with his work. "My focus was always on winning over the audience. I had no idea about their feelings or needs when they were young," he said. "I knew everything about my team and directors but was unaware of my own children’s challenges,” emotional Aamir added.

In the same interview, Aamir Khan also revealed that he was initially planning to quit Bollywood. It was his kids, Ira and Junaid, who advised him not to leave films and called it a "big mistake".

Aamir Khan will now be seen in R S Prasanna's upcoming directorial, Sitaare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

