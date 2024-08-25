Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan calls his upcoming film 'bahot kamaal ki'; shares how Junaid and Ira stopped him from quitting acting

Aamir Khan took the onus of his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, into his hands and even threw a party while celebrating his team's hard work. Now that Aamir is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, the 59-year-old actor calls it a "great" film and also shared how Ira Khan and Junaid Khan stopped him from quitting acting.

In the latest podcast Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty on YouTube, Aamir Khan shared that it is important to understand the reason for your failure and that he is being honest about his fault that Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work out. The superstar then talked about improving himself and how he started working for Sitaare Zameen Par while being positive about his work.

"Jab maine Sitaare Zameen Par shuru ki toh ki us mood mein kiya ki koi baat nahin...aur Sitaare abhi complete ho gayi hai. Sitaare mein bahot mazaa aaya kaam karke. Bahot kamaal ki film hai (Sitaare Zameen Par is now complete. I loved working on the film. It's a great movie)," he said.

Aamir Khan added that he initially decided to quit films, and Sitaare Zameen Par was his first film after he almost left Bollywood. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared that he was supposed to plan the film shoot of R.S. Prasanna's directorial, Sitaare Zameen Par. However, Aamir wanted to inform the filmmaker that he was leaving films and that the latter would have to work with some other actor.

The 59-year-old superstar continued that he didn't want to announce his retirement publicly as he believed it would cause a lot of drama. Aamir recalled that he had called Prasanna at 3:00 pm at his residence, and before that, he sat with his children, daughter, theater director Ira Khan and actor Junaid Khan.

Ira drew the chart on the whiteboard about how her dad, Aamir, will invest his time in the future. While the superstar wanted to spend some time with Ira and Junaid, they suggested that their dad had spent enough time with them. Recalling what Junaid told him, Aamir shared that his son called him a "pendulum" and advised him to maintain a balance. Junaid and Ira suggested that he doesn't need to quit acting and that the actor is making a mistake.

Aamir is reuniting with Darsheel Safary in Sitaare Zameen Par. They both worked in Taare Zameen Par in 2007. The upcoming film also stars Genelia D'Souza.

