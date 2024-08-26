Aamir Khan opens up on believing in 'magic' over 'perfectionism', talks about finding God in 'detail'

Aamir Khan, who made his debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, has been contributing to the Hindi cinema for several years. In his career spanning over three decades, Aamir has garnered recognition for his style of work and how he chooses a subject that resonates quite well with the audience. His admirers often referred to him as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood. Aamir opened up on believing in magic and not "perfectionism" and how he finds God in detail.

Aamir Khan recently sat for a podcast Chapter 2 by Rhea Chakraborty in which the superstar discussed his working style and how he believes in attention to detail. Aamir shared that he wants to create magic on-screen and "perfectionism" doesn't interest him.

When asked about being called Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir said, "Ye perfectionist tag media ne mujhe diya hai. Kyunki unko lagta hai meri bahot time tak meri filmein achchi chal rahi thi. (The media has given me the tag of a perfectionist as a lot of my movies worked well for a long time). I am a believer in detail. I feel God lies in the detail."

Further expressing his work, the 59-year-old superstar shared that whenever you are working on a project or something else then you can easily find the big things and often ignore the minute details. Aamir added that, unlike others, he focuses on the finest details as he doesn't seek interest in "perfect" things.

Advertisement

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor continued that he has an interest in "magic" and dropped an inspirational line saying, "Jo cheezein magical hoti hain wo aksar perfect nahin hoti (Anything which is magical aren't likely to be perfect)."

Aamir also shared that he believes in magic, not perfectionism and added that till he achieves that feeling, the actor doesn't leave it midway.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan's film, Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Aamir is now gearing up for R.S. Prasanna's directorial, Sitaare Zameen Par. The upcoming film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan recalls liking Rhea Chakraborty's screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha but going ahead with Kareena Kapoor instead