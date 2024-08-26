Aamir Khan expresses desire for a partner in life and talks about remarriage: ‘I’m very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently focused on his career following his divorce from Kiran Rao. Previously married to Reena Dutta, Aamir has opened up about his need for companionship. He has grown closer to his children and reconnected with his ex-wives, Reena and Kiran.

In a recent interview, he shared, “I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran, we are like one family.”

On a recent podcast discussion with Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on marriage when asked if she should consider it. He humorously pointed out his two previous failed marriages, implying he might not be the best person to give marriage advice. “I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don’t ask for marriage advice from me," he said.

Aamir discussed his personal need for companionship, revealing that he dislikes being alone and values having a partner. Despite his past, he highlighted his close relationships with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and described their bond as a unified family. He also acknowledged that the success of marriages is unpredictable and varies from person to person.

When Rhea Chakraborty asked Aamir Khan if he plans to marry for a third time, he reflected on his age and expressed that it seems challenging. The actor said, “I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Aamir Khan's most recent film was Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. Released in 2022, this Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump did not meet audience expectations and performed poorly at the box office.

Aamir's next project is Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also set to produce the upcoming film Lahore, 1947, which will see him collaborate with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi. This film will be produced under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals ex-wife Kiran Rao's shocking reaction after he told her about quitting films: ‘You are made for cinema’