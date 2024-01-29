Aamir Khan sets cool father goals at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding by trying THIS; PIC

By now everyone has agreed to the fact that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding was not a usual one. Their wedding had every bit of unique activities and we bet everyone had a total blast attending it. After a registered marriage in Mumbai amidst close family and friends, the couple jetted off to Udaipur for a grand 4-day wedding festivities in Udaipur. Those 4 days were a total mood. From doing headstands to playing football the bride and groom tried their hands on almost everything and it was quite a sporty wedding affair. Now a picture of Aamir Khan has been shared by his daughter that shows the actor trying rope climbing.

Aamir Khan tried his hands on rope climbing

Ira Khan has been making sure to give us all a glimpse of all the stuff that happened at her wedding with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. She has been on a picture-sharing spree these days. The star kid took to her Instagram stories today to share a couple of pictures of the guests having a field day in Udaipur. One of the pictures had Reena Dutta flaunting her maroon-colored ‘Team Bride’ tee. While the other one had Ira’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare flaunting her green colored jersey. From walking the Burma Bridge to hanging on the ropes, there were a lot of activities. But what caught our attention was Aamir caught in the middle of trying to climb a rope.

Check it out:

In the picture, we can see Aamir Khan wearing black colored dhoti pants that he paired with a white colored kurta top with light blue stripes. He also wore a black colored slipper. We can see Reena Dutta sitting in the background looking at him try this sport, while others look at him in awe.

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare honeymooning in Bali

The newlywed couple are currently in Bali honeymooning. After a tiring week of a grand wedding, Ira and Nupur are spending much-needed quality time in Bali. The star-kid has been sharing some fun pictures from their vacation and we are loving it.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s ex Kiran Rao receives ‘best gift ever’ from Ira Khan; Reena Dutta gets emotional in latest pics