Aamir Khan’s ex Kiran Rao receives ‘best gift ever’ from Ira Khan; Reena Dutta gets emotional in latest pics

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in a lavish week-long celebration. They started with a registered marriage in Mumbai, followed by four days of extravagant wedding festivities in Udaipur, and ended with a star-studded reception back in Mumbai. Aamir Khan's daughter's wedding was definitely the talk of the town in January. Currently enjoying their honeymoon in Bali, the newlyweds have been regularly sharing pictures from their wedding. Today, Ira shared some stunning snapshots from their time in Udaipur, and we also discovered the special gift she gave to Kiran Rao.

Ira Khan shares pics from Udaipur wedding

Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her Udaipur wedding. Everyone was dressed in black attires and looked lovely. Aamir Khan’s daughter wore a black tube neck dress while Nupur Shikhare wore a black suit. The one picture that had all our attention was where Ira posed with father Aamir, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and her son Azad. There were other beautiful clicks as well that we loved.

Kiran Rao reveals the gift she got from Ira Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiran Rao shared a collage of two pictures. In one of the pictures, we can see Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Dutta getting emotional while Nupur Shikhare looks at her. In the other picture, we can see Kiran Rao holding a gift in her hand while Ira Khan’s cousin Zaym Marie is wiping off her tears. Sharing these pictures, Kiran wrote, “Best gift ever – an original Ira Khan painting.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are honeymooning in Bali

After having an amazing time at their wedding in Udaipur and then a fabulous reception in Mumbai, the couple is now taking a break to enjoy some quality time together on their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. Ira is making sure to keep her fans entertained by sharing some fun moments of her and Nupur from Bali on her Instagram.

