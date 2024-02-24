Aamir Khan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure: 'Thank God I made those mistakes in just one film’

Released in 2022, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Manav Vij, and others, faced a significant setback at the box office despite high expectations. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan openly discussed the film's failure, expressing that while the disappointment was deeply felt, it also served as a valuable learning experience for him. The actor acknowledged the hurt caused by the film's performance but emphasised the lessons gained, highlighting a resilient attitude towards setbacks in the industry.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

Addressing the movie's failure during the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Aamir shared, "It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast worked hard, and it didn't do well." Reflecting on the aftermath, he expressed a paradox, "After a long time, my film didn't work, so family and friends came to ask if I'm okay. I realized I'm getting a lot of love after a flop." Analyzing the failure, he stated, "Failure teaches you what really went wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand your mistake in terms of communicating that story."

Deep in thought, Aamir considered it a significant learning experience, admitting to multiple mistakes. He confided in his wife Kiran, acknowledging, "Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film." Despite emotional distress, he emphasized absorbing the grief and learning from the experience. Aamir Khan, now preparing for his next venture Sitaare Zameen Par, remains resilient in the face of setbacks.

Aamir Khan on the work front

Aamir Khan's most recent venture was the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, the film fell short of expectations at the box office. Presently, Aamir is engrossed in a sports drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, offering a glimpse into real-life scenarios. Alongside, he has unveiled plans for another project, Lahore 1947, in collaboration with Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking a reunion since their iconic film Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir Khan's diverse projects showcase his commitment to exploring varied genres and themes in the film industry.

