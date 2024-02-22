PICS: Aamir Khan spotted in Mussoorie with Kiran Rao and son Azad; strikes pose with fans

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are actively promoting their movie Laapataa Ladies. This film marks Kiran's return to directing after a gap of 14 years and has been produced by Aamir. Recently, the two of them and their 12-year-old son Azad were spotted in the hill town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The family was spotted outside Woodstock School, where crowds gathered to meet the superstar.

Aamir Khan poses with fans at Mussoorie

Today, on February 22, some fans took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who is currently in Mussoorie. In the photo shared by a fan, the actor is seen posing with his fans right outside Woodstock School in Mussoorie while excited fans gather around him. The 3 Idiots actor was also seen signing autographs for some of the students. Aamir Khan is reportedly present there along with Kiran Rao for the school admission of his youngest son Azad who is also accompanying them.

TAKE A LOOK: