Aamir Khan’s newlywed daughter Ira Khan shares note on being ‘scared’; here’s how hubby Nupur Shikhare reacted

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been vocal about her battle with depression which she was diagnosed with in 2018. In a recent Instagram post, Ira talked about her fears of helplessness and loneliness among many other things.

In a long note that started with ‘I’m scared’, Ira added, “I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me."

Ira Khan opens up about her fears

While saying that fear often feels worse than the thing itself, Ira shared, "The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations. I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that."

She continued, "Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally, I do both."

Ira Khan’s husband had the sweetest reaction to her post

It was last year that Ira tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare after a few years of dating. Soon after Ira posted this note, Nupur was quick to react. Taking to the comments section, Shikhare wrote, "I am here na (kiss emojis) Muaaaaahhhhhh”. Ira, replying to the same, teased him and said, "Who do you think the last slide was about?"

Actor Ali Fazal also came to comfort Ira and commented, "You are loved! And witnessed in the electro-bashing of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear is to feel is to breathe is to life.. this too shall pass. Some others return. Some more shall pass. What's left is a love, that none will surpass."

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

