WATCH: Ira Khan gives hubby Nupur Shikhare a tight hug in UNSEEN video as they celebrate 3 months of marriage

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January this year. The couple had quite a long and unique wedding celebration. First, they registered their marriage at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai and then headed to Udaipur for fun wedding festivities with friends and family. The celebration came to an end with a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Today as they complete 3 months of marriage, an unseen video of the lovebirds has surfaced on social media.

Pritam Shikhare shared Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan’s mother-in-law, Pritam Shikhare shared a cute video of his son Nupur Shikhare and daughter-in-law. In the video, Aamir Khan’s daughter can be seen giving a tight hug to her husband who is left blushing on receiving so much love. Sharing this video, Pritam wrote, “Happy 3 months” with red heart emojis, hug emojis and star-struck emojis.

Check it out:

Ira Khan gives a glimpse of mother Reena Dutta baking her wedding cake

Ira Khan had recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming moment from her Udaipur wedding. She shared a series of pictures capturing her mother, Reena Dutta, and other cherished loved ones diligently baking her wedding cake at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, where the celebrations unfolded. The post concluded with a photo showcasing the final masterpiece of the cake at the ceremony.

Advertisement

In the caption, Ira recounted an amusing anecdote from the wedding, recalling her mother's inquiry about the cake. She wrote, “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can’t remember), I look at Mama and she’s mouthing at me, ‘Is it dry?’”

Check it out:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s love sparked during the lockdown in 2020. In 2021, Ira Khan chose to reveal their love story to the public, officially acknowledging their relationship on social media. In September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira during a triathlon, kneeling down with a ring in hand. Ira happily accepted, and the couple celebrated with a romantic kiss.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s a complete timeline of the soon-to-be-married couple’s relationship