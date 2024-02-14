Aamir Khan shares details about Sitaare Zameen Par's shooting schedule; 'Let’s hope it comes by Christmas'

Aamir Khan graced the screening of his production venture, Laapataa Ladies, at IIM Bengaluru alongside the film's director and his former wife, Kiran Rao. This event, held on Tuesday, not only provided a platform for the film's showcase but also became a forum for Aamir to engage with his inquisitive fans about his upcoming acting projects.

Aamir's last appearance was in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, released in 2022, and he eagerly shared insights about his next project. Aamir's update on the anticipated release generated buzz among fans, marking a significant development in the progress of Sitaare Zameen Par, a film he announced the previous year.

Exciting deets about Sitaare Zameen Par

After the Laapataa Ladies screening, Aamir Khan engaged with the media, addressing queries about his upcoming film. In a conversation with Indian Express, he provided an update about Sitaare Zameen par and stated, “I began shooting for my next film last week. We aim for a Christmas release this year. Let's hope it comes by Christmas.” Aamir referred to his announced project, Sitaare Zameen Par."

In a previous interview with Indian Express during Laapataa Ladies promotions, Aamir discussed Sitaare Zameen Par, revealing, “I commenced shooting for my new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, on February 1. It's the next level of Taare Zameen Par, like part 2. It isn't the same story, and the characters differ.” He emphasized that while the theme remains, the contrast lies in the emotional tone. Unlike Taare Zameen Par, which evoked tears, Sitaare Zameen Par aims to elicit laughter. Directed by Prasanna, the film promises entertainment while addressing a similar theme from a fresh perspective.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Pinkvilla initially reported Aamir Khan's collaboration with RS Prasanna for the social dramedy Sitaare Zameen Par. Subsequently, we revealed Genelia D’Souza (Deshmukh) as the female lead. Aamir has finalised his appearance and engaged in numerous reading sessions with the cast. Sitaare Zameen Par's shoot is anticipated to be an extensive 70 to 80 working days schedule, making it one of Aamir's quickest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

Aamir Khan on the work front

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently discussed their personal and professional lives with News18. Addressing his hiatus since Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir shared, “I took a brief break to prioritise family time. After years of intense work, the past two years allowed me to strengthen connections with my family.” He expressed readiness to return to work, noting that he commenced shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par on February 1.

In the same conversation, the Dangal actor conveyed his aspiration to come back to the cinema with stories that resonate with his emotions. He stated, "I choose to work on the stories that appeal to me. I will continue in the same manner as before. I wish to engage in projects that deeply move me."

