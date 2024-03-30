Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film concludes its Japan schedule; here's what's next

Aamir Khan is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Bollywood. He has delivered memorable performances and films over the years. Now, his son Junaid Khan is ready to carry on his father's legacy by stepping into the world of acting. It's well-known that Junaid will make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj, based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The YRF-Netflix project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari & Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.

Additionally, he's currently shooting for his second film in Japan, alongside Sai Pallavi, who is making her Hindi debut with this movie. Although Sai Pallavi is already a well-known name in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries. Exciting news for fans is that the Japan schedule for the film has been completed, and now shooting will continue in Mumbai.

The filming of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's movie commences in Mumbai

Last month, the production team was busy shooting Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film in Japan, with demanding schedules lasting 12 to 14 hours each day. Several glimpses of the actors went viral on social media platforms during this time. Aamir Khan, who serves as the producer of the film, also visited the location for a brief period.

Now, according to reports from ETimes, following the completion of the Japan schedule, the film has now shifted its focus to Film City, Mumbai. The production team has secured not one, but three different stages for filming. Currently, shooting is in progress on one of the sets.

Advertisement

Sources from the portal disclosed that Studio 2, Studio 5, and Studio 10 have been reserved by Aamir Khan Productions for the movie. Sets are currently being built at Studio 5 and Studio 10, and once construction is completed at Studio 5, the crew will transition to the other studios.

Approximately two weeks ago, Sai Pallavi was seen at Mumbai airport, sparking speculation that she had arrived in the city to commence work on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where she portrays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. However, recent suggestions imply that her visit to Mumbai was actually for her film with Junaid.

Junaid Khan will be seen in a romantic role in this film

According to reports, the film is set to capture the picturesque landscape of Sapporo, a location never seen before on the silver screen. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to build, promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside the unexplored charms of Sapporo.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's son Junaid catches fans' attention with his remarkable resemblance to Superman actor Henry Cavill