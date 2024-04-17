Aayush Sharma admits people think Salman Khan and family control his decisions; dubs performance in Loveyatri ‘horrible'

Aayush Sharma, a talented Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law is getting ready for the release of his upcoming film Ruslaan. In a recent interview with News18, Aayush opened up about his relationship with Salman and clarified misconceptions surrounding his career choices, which some assume are swayed by the Khan family.

Aayush Sharma says people think he doesn't have his own brain

During his conversation with News18, Aayush Sharma addressed a prevalent misconception about himself. He stated, "People think that I don’t have brains of my own and that everything is decided by the Khan family and that is not the truth. They love me.” Aayush is married to Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan’s sister, and the couple is proud parents to two children, Ahil and Ayat.

The actor also candidly admitted that he found his performance in his debut film Loveyatri to be "horrible." He received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences for his performance in the film that also stars Warina Hussain and Ronit Roy.

Aayush Sharma opens up on his bond with Salman Khan

During the interaction, Aayush expressed deep gratitude for Salman's genuine support and validation. He shared that when Salman supports something, it genuinely comes from his heart. Aayush recalled an instance when the trailer for Ruslaan was launched; he was unaware that Salman was going to post it.

Seeing the caption Salman wrote was incredibly heartwarming for Aayush. He emphasized the significance of receiving compliments from Salman, not just because of their familial relationship, but because it comes from a mentor-student dynamic. Aayush treasures the Tiger 3 actor's appreciation dearly.

Aayush Sharma's work front

After Loveyatri, Aayush was seen in Antim. The film also features Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. The actor has also appeared in music videos such as Mnajha, Pehli Pehli Barish, Chumma Chumma, and Tera Hoke Nachda Phira. His next project Ruslaan will release on April 26.

