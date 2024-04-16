WATCH: Salman Khan leaves Galaxy Apartment with high security after meeting with CM Eknath Shinde

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of weapons and firing.

Gunfire occurred at Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai on April 14, 2024. Fortunately, Salman and his family emerged unharmed, with security measures around the house heightened. According to the latest reports, the two suspects involved in the incident were captured in the Bhuj district of Gujarat after fleeing from Mumbai.

The duo was brought to Mumbai’s Killa court this morning and will remain in custody until April 25. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived to meet Salman Khan at his residence. Following the meeting, the actor left his home.

Salman Khan leaves his Bandra residence after a visit from CM Eknath Shinde

The footage of Salman Khan departing from his Bandra residence after a visit from CM Eknath Shinde has gone viral on social media. The actor can be seen leaving in his luxurious car, accompanied by tight security. Take a look:

During his visit, the Chief Minister assured the Tiger 3 actor and his family of their safety, emphasizing that their security has been bolstered. According to ANI, he stated, "I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue... The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken."

He further remarked, "I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... It is our duty to take care of our people... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state..".

Meanwhile, two individuals named Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who are accused in the Salman Khan firing case, were recently brought to the Killa court in Mumbai. The news agency ANI shared an official update and video of the appearance. In the video, both accused were seen leaving the court premises after their appearance.

Additionally, AR Zankant, Kachchh DSP, informed the news agency that both accused had connections with the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. "Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kachchh Police that the two accused had reached Kachchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kachchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang," he said.

Furthermore, after the accused appeared in court, Mumbai Police held an official press conference. Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), addressed the recent events and revealed that the court had granted a nine-day police custody for the accused.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Firing Incident: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests shooters from Gujarat’s Bhuj