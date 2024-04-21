Aayush Sharma confesses apologizing to Salman Khan with teary eyes after Loveyatri tanked at box office

Actor Aayush Sharma who will be next seen in Karan Butani’s Ruslaan hasn’t been able to find a strong foot in the showbiz yet. Despite making his debut with Salman Khan-backed Loveyatri (2018), Sharma couldn’t leave an impression in the audience’s hearts. In his second movie, Antim: The Final Truth (2021), Aayush starred opposite Salman himself but still the film fell flat on its face.

Recently, while speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Aayush Sharma spoke about whether he married Salman’s sister Arpita for money or a break in the industry.

Aayush Sharma says he didn’t want to get into acting

Sharma was heard saying, “People don't know that when I got married I told Salman Khan that I don't want to pursue acting. I told him ‘Trust me, I gave 300 auditions and couldn’t even crack two, I can't do it.' Salman said ‘Son your training is not good, I’ll train you.' The narrative was created that I am blowing up my brother-in-law's money. Should I share my income tax details?”

Aayush apologized after Loyatri tanked

Released in 2018, Loveyatri also marked Warina Hussain's debut in the showbiz who was also barely seen anywhere after the film's failure. Recalling a conversation with the Dabangg star, Aayush shared, "When Salman called me during Loveyatri, I had tears in my eyes. I said 'Sorry, I blew up your money.' When Antim's digital rights were sold to satellite and OTT platforms, I was relieved."

Salman gives a shoutout to Aayush’s upcoming Ruslaan

Earlier today, the Tiger actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Aayush, can see the hard work, effort, and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April 2024. #RuslaanTrailer”.

Aayush tied the knot with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan on 18 November 2014 and shares two kids with her - daughter Ayat and son Ahil Sharma. Aayush’s father Anil Sharma is a BJP politician while his grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a well-known Congress leader. He will be next seen in Kwatha.

