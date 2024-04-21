Salman Khan urges fans to watch Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan; gives shout out to entire team

Salman Khan is not only a celebrated actor but also a doting family man. He never ceases a chance to extend his unwavering support to his family. Now, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Ruslaan. Thus, ahead of its release, the Sikandar actor didn’t miss the chance to give him and the entire team a major shout-out on his social media handle.

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma is inching close to its release date. Thus, Salman Khan also urged his fans and followers to watch the film in the theaters.

Salman Khan sends a shout-out to Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan

Today, on March 21, a while back, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan. Giving a major shout-out to his loving brother-in-law, he wrote in the caption, “#Ruslaan releasing on 26th April…Go watch it in the theatres near you.”

Take a look:

Keeping up with their star's request, several fans and followers dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section as they expressed excitement for the film.

When Salman Khan lauded Aayush Sharma's efforts for Ruslaan

It is worth mentioning when the trailer of Ruslaan was released; Salman Khan had re-shared the trailer video on his social media accounts. Heaping praise on Aayush, he had expressed, “Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best.Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

Take a look:

About Ruslaan

The upcoming film, Ruslaan is a crafted blend of action, emotions, drama, and everything in between. Made under the creative direction of Karan L Butani, the trailer gave a glimpse of Aayush in the titular role. Acing high-octane action sequences, the trailer showcased Ruslaan’s two lives - one, he is a gifted musician, and the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will revolve around his life fighting to protect himself and his loved ones.

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade among others. The film backed by Sri Satya Sai Arts and will grace the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Aayush Sharma made his debut in Bollywood with Loveyatri in 2018. Married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, he was next seen in Antim.

