WATCH: Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style; flashes million-dollar smile as paps say 'love you Bhai'

On a Sunday (April 14) early morning, an alarming gun-firing incident just outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra shocked the entire nation. Days after the incident, today, April 19, the actor flew from Mumbai with high security and a while ago reached Dubai.

Upon reaching Dubai, Salman was greeted with flowers and he reacted adorably to the paparazzi saying "Love you Bhai" as the video went viral in no time. Fans in the comment section expressed their happiness as the actor was looking in a light mood.

Salman Khan keeps it cool and casual as he reaches Dubai

A video on Instagram shows Salman Khan arriving at the Dubai airport surrounded by high security. The actor looked super cool in a black t-shirt, stylish pants, and black sunglasses. He was greeted with flowers and flashed his million-dollar smile as paparazzi said, "Love you Bhai."

Have a look:

As soon as the video was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. They filled the comment section with red hearts as they were happy to see their favorite idol. Have a look: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to the gunfire incident

Hours after the incident of gunshots fired at Salman Khan's house, the actor's father, Salim Khan, broke his silence on the matter. "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity; there is no need to worry," he said while speaking with CNN News 18.

Advertisement

Recently, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan’s home in Bandra, Mumbai.

In a statement to ANI, the CM said, "I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested. This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here. We will uproot all the gangs and goons. Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue. The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken."

Talking about the security of Salman and his family, Eknath Shinde continued, “I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family. It is our duty to take care of our people. I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is titled Sikandar, and he will play the titular role in the film.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan makes 1st appearance post gun-firing incident; leaves Galaxy Apartment with high security