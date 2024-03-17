Abhishek Bachchan drops cute birthday wish for ‘world’ Shweta Bachchan; Karan Johar recalls childhood memories

Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. On the special day, heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for the star kid. A while back, the loving brother and ace filmmaker Karan Johar also took to their respective social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Abhishek Bachchan posts endearing birthday wish for Shweta Bachchan

On March 17, a while back, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy birthday wish for his sister, Shweta Bachchan. In the post shared, the loving brother juxtaposed several unseen childhood pictures along with some latest pictures. One of the pictures features megastar Amitabh Bachchan carrying Abhishek in his arms, while Shweta is standing on a scooter. The trio is seemingly caught in a candid moment. Another picture also captures an endearing moment while legendary actress Jaya Bachchan is reading out a book for both the little kiddos.

While sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you. (accompanied by hug emoji).”

Karan Johar recalls 'best' childhood memory with Shweta Bachchan

In addition to this, ace filmmaker Karan Johar also took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of happy pictures capturing sweet memories with Shweta. A couple of pictures also features Abhishek and Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

He shared the post with a long note that reads, “Best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan …. AB Junior tied us to a tree in Madh Island ( as a prank) and that began a lifelong journey of family , love and friendship….My mother has always said that Shweta is the daughter she never had and she will always be the sister I so needed ….I love you Shweta …. Thank you for springing into action as a Bua to my bachas as they were brought into this world …”

“With all your quirks and hysterias I love you …. You are entertaining and loving in equal measure … today on your milestone birthday I wish you a decade of joy and happiness ….You have raised the most beautiful and well mannered children and are as inspiration to me as a parent …Love you! Now and forever (Accompanied by red-heart emoji) Happy birthday my darling !!!,” he further added.

Overwhelmed by the sweet wish, Shweta replied to Karan’s post by stating, “Thank you Karan… i love you very much. As far as children go, it takes a village no one knows that better than you. Glad to be part of your children’s world. And most importantly Hiroo aunty my Gilmore Girl.”

Ananya Panday also shared an old childhood photo featuring her with mother Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan with their little kiddos - Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. "Happy birthday Shweta mamaaaaa," she wrote alongside.

When Jaya Bachchan called Shweta Bachchan her strength

In February, during the What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan had called her daughter, Shweta her ‘strength’. During one of the episodes, Navya by the end of the episodes asked her mother why was she quiet and did not give many opinions today. To this, Shweta replied that she was uneducated about most of the topics Navya chose to speak on. She also added that she did not want to open her mouth and sound like an idiot. Her daughter instantly sided with her and said that she is very smart and her opinion is very valued.

While Jaya who was quietly listening to her daughter and granddaughter's conversation, smiled and extended her hand towards her daughter and said, “She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength."

