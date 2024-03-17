Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy; see first PIC of newborn with dad

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents announced pregnancy earlier this year. It was reported that a couple of years after the demise of their son, Sidhu Moosewala, his parents will conceive their second child through IVF. Now, a while back, it has been officially announced that singer's parents have welcomed a Baby boy.

On March 17, a while back, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his social media handle and shared the special news with fans and followers. In the photo shared, Sidhu’s father can be seen holding the newlyborn in his arms, sitting in front of a framed photo of his late elder son. There was a cake in front of him too.

Take a look: