Amitabh Bachchan has a special birthday wish for ‘bhaiyu’ Abhishek Bachchan: ‘You are the best…’

Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today and social media is filled with wishes for the star. From his family members to his well-wishers and fans, everyone has been showering love and blessings on the actor. Last night we saw his sister Shweta Bachchan and niece Navya Nanda Naveli wish the actor on Instagram. And today, his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to wish his son and shower praises on him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s wish for Abhishek Bachchan

A fan club of the actor with the name, Team Abhishek, took to their X handle and shared a lovely video to wish their favorite star. In the video they showcased Abhishek as a family man, a great father, as a good actor, a great sportsperson, and more, and how he shines in every role. Sharing this video, they wrote, “An actor, a sports lover, an ardent family man, and a person whose humility and charisma are impactful on and off-screen. Wishing our captain, @juniorbachchan, a very happy birthday and a blockbuster year ahead.”

Sharing this video on his handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव.”

Check it out:

Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

As we already mentioned, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan wished the actor with a cute throwback picture. She took to social media and penned a cute note for her little brother. Sharing a childhood photo of the siblings, she penned, “It’s not- if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know. it’s your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song. love you.”

Abhishek’s niece and Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram stories and dropped an old photo of the Ghoomer star. The picture also featured little Navya along with baby Agastya Nanda. Along with the old image, she wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite, especially mine (red heart emoji).”

