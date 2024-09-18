Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday's OTT show gets renewed for season 2; Fans are ‘Kaafi Bae-karaar’ for this one

Attention! We have an exciting update: Ananya Panday's Amazon Prime Video series has been renewed for a second season and is currently in development. Panday and Amazon Prime Video made the announcement in a joint post. Scroll down to get all the details. Fans were quick to react as one mention being "Kaafi bae-karaar for this one".

The announcement video featured Panday in her titular character, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirjada and other cast members from season 1. The post read, "our day couldn’t get any bae-tter, Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development".

Check out the post here:

Season 1 centered around Bella (Ananya Panday) comes from a wealthy family but soon learns from her mother that they may face bankruptcy within a year. Under pressure from her mother, she courts Agastya (Vihaan Samat), a successful business tycoon, and the two eventually marry, allowing Bella to rescue her family from financial ruin.

However, due to Agastya's emotional detachment, Bella begins an affair with her gym trainer, Prince (Varun Sood), but gets caught. As a result, she parts ways with Agastya, losing access to the wealth that came with her marriage. The story then follows Bella's journey of self-discovery as she evolves into an independent woman who can take care of herself.

Advertisement

This comedy-drama is penned by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar with Colin D'Cunha serving as the director. The cast features Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Riya Sen, Mini Mathur, Suchitra Pillai, Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta, and others in key roles. Call Me Bae is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

In terms of her upcoming projects, Panday is set to appear in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller CTRL, which also includes Devika Vatsa, Ravish Desai, Suchita Trivedi, Kamakshi Bhat, Samit Gambhir, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Additionally, she will star in Karan Singh Tyagi’s period-drama Shankara, sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday reveals if celebs were PAID to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; desires ‘pure love’ that newlyweds have