Govinda Bullet Injury: Anupam Kher provides update on actor’s health; ‘Relieved to know...’

Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on October 1, 2024, for emergency surgery after his licensed firearm accidentally misfired, resulting in a self-inflicted leg injury. Now, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen talking to the actor's brother and also informed that he is doing fine after the accidental injury, and he is quite relieved to know that.

The post read, "Encounter in the Park: I was so happy to meet #KirtiKumar ji after a long long time. Kirti ji directed one of my favourite films #Hatya. We spoke about many things, including my friend and his younger brother #Govinda’s leg injury. Relieved to know that he is progressing well."

The post further read, "We also spoke about time spent together, 90’s cinema, and also importance of being kind in life. Nice to meet you my friend! See you soon with a film script! Jai Ho!".

Check out the video here:

As reported by the Indian Express, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata when the accident occurred. His manager, Shashi Sinha, shared the details of the incident and confirmed that Govinda had been in stable condition afterward.

The accident took place when Govinda was putting his licensed revolver in a cupboard and it accidentally fell, discharging a bullet. Shashi explained that the injury was below Govinda’s left knee, but the bullet had been removed.

Advertisement

In an audio message shared with the media by Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, Govinda expressed his gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers.

He said, “Namaste, pranam. This is Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru... I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I am deeply thankful to the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Govinda’s most recent television appearance was in March 2024, when he served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where he regularly recounted anecdotes from his thriving Bollywood career.

Following the show's conclusion, he turned his attention to politics and has since been actively involved in various Shiv Sena events.

ALSO READ: Govinda issues FIRST statement post accidental gunshot; ‘I was shot, but..’