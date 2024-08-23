Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu get goofy in latest selfie; 'Madness mein hum Teeno'

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to share screen space in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro In Dino. The sequel is one of the most awaited films of the year. Infusing excitement amongst fans, the actress recently dropped a picture with her co-star and director.

Today, on Aug 23, a while back, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur made a collaborative Instagram post to share a quirky photo. The latest post features the duo with their Metro In Dino director, Anurag Basu. In the snap, the trio was seen making faces and sporting quirky expressions as they posed for an endearing selfie.

The goofy photo seems to have been clicked in a clinic with a direction poster in the background. It won’t be wrong to say that Aditya’s new bearded look with stylish eyeglasses stole the show. "Metro In Dino Madness mein hum Teeno," read the caption alongside the post.

The latest post was enough to send fans into a state of frenzy. Minutes later, they thronged the comments section, reacting to the post. A fan wrote, "Omggg sara Aditya together Absolutely cuteness," another fan wrote, "Aur postpone mat karna bhai" while another excited fan exclaimed, "Why "In dino" Is already playing in my head!? " and another fan anticipated, "This one is gonna be GREAT Can't wait for the movie," and another fan wrote, "These chaotic trio>>> can't wait!!!"

Several fans also dropped red-heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

Just a few days back, in an interview with India Today, the Aashiqui 2 actor revealed that the movie’s shoot has been completed and is ready for release. He also expressed excitement over the film, stating, “It's one film I am looking forward to."

Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 released Life In A Metro. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will star Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and more in the key roles.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September, but makers announced the postponement of its release in April earlier this year. It will now be released on November 29 in the theaters.

