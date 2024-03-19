Ae Watan Mere Watan fame Sara Ali Khan on her 'namaste darshakon' image: 'My sasti juttis isn't going to help here'

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who has been part of many hit films. Her parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh also made sure to provide her with the best of amenities and educate her at the prestigious universities in the world. While she can have all that her heart desires, the actress has admitted to living a frugal lifestyle. In an interview, she accepted that her middle-class girl image won’t help her promote her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her ‘namaste darshakon’ girl image

Sara Ali Khan comes across as a breath of fresh air whenever she makes a public appearance. Be it engaging in a fun banter with paparazzi or spilling some secrets by mistake on the public platform, she has done it all. The bubbly, cheerful, and witty actress is also often seen tickling many funny bones with her impromptu shayaris and her unique ‘namaste darshakon’ way of interacting with her social media fans. Moreover, she has also admitted on multiple occasions that she is a middle-class person who likes to save her money even if it means living a frugal life.

But during an interaction with News18 Showsha, the Kedarnath admitted that her current image won’t help her promote her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. She said, “As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs, or the bubbly and bindaas girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here.”

More about Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan

Helped by Kannan Iyer, the historical biographical drama film is based on the life of Usha Mehta of India's struggle for freedom in 1942. The young lady sets up an underground radio station to spread the message of unity during the Quit India movement. Along with Sara, it also features Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, Benedict Garrett, and Emraan Hashmi. It will make its OTT debut on March 21, 2024.

