WATCH: BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor 'Killing it' at pilates session is Monday motivation you need

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan join forces at public events or gatherings, their genuine friendship radiates. Their latest display of camaraderie comes in the form of workout partners. They recently shared a fun-filled gym session, highlighting the depth of their bond beyond the glamour of showbiz. Whether sweating it out at the gym or dazzling on the red carpet, Janhvi and Sara exemplify the power of true friendship in the entertainment world.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's pilates sesh

Sara Ali Khan posted a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her intense workout session alongside her close friend Janhvi Kapoor. The duo sported athletic wear, exuding a cool vibe together. A fan later reposted Sara's workout video on Instagram, expressing admiration for the pair's fitness dedication.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Sara Ali Khan's latest movie, Murder Mubarak, hit Netflix on March 15, directed by Homi Adajania. The mystery thriller features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and more.

Following this, Sara stars in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a patriotic film set in the pre-independence era. Portraying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, Sara's character played a significant role in India's fight for independence from the British. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, premiering on Prime Video on March 21.

Next up for Sara is Anurag Basu's highly anticipated theatrical release, Metro: In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor's latest appearance was in the 2023 romantic drama Bawaal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Varun Dhawan. The film received a mix of reviews upon its OTT release. Her upcoming project pairs her with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Additionally, she's venturing into Telugu cinema with Devara: Part 1, sharing the screen with Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor also takes on the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh.

