After Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan debacle, Ali Abbas Zafar to collaborate with YRF for multiple big budget projects? Details inside

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly all set to collaborate for a project backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF. After his last directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the ace filmmaker is said to collaborate with Chopra on multiple big-budget tentpole projects.

Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF Banner have previously collaborated on four projects: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. According to the latest reports, the filmmaker is reportedly planning to make a comeback with Aditya Chopra’s production banner.

A report published in Variety quoted a source who expressed excitement over the development, citing their previous four collaborations. The source called it the director’s homecoming to his ‘alma mater.’ The source further mentioned that their upcoming collaborations will be theatrical releases.

“We are sure Ali will scale greater heights as he creatively collaborates with Aditya Chopra on multiple big-budget tentpole projects for YRF. The two haven’t yet locked the projects that Ali will now direct at YRF. But we can confirm that these will be original theatrical projects,” the source was quoted as saying.

Notably, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla earlier this year in April, Ali Abbas Zafar dropped major hints about their plans to collaborate with Katrina Kaif soon. He confirmed that they would be working on Super Soldier, stating, “Well, 100% the script is there. Katrina and I keep talking. We just spoke, actually, two days ago. Once Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases, we are gonna meet up.” Further, Ali mentioned that Katrina is traveling these days, and he is definitely going to work with her once she comes back.

Advertisement

However, there has not been any buzz since then about it. However, it will be interesting to hear more about Ali’s upcoming venture with YRF.

Ali Abbas Zafar made his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar. It was followed by a 2014 release, Gunday starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. Their third outing was for Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ali’s last directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, tanked at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal reacts to mixed reception for new season co-starring Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi; says THIS