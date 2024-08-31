Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal reacts to mixed reception for new season co-starring Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi; says THIS

Rasika Dugal was recently seen in the beloved web-show Mirzapur 3 alongside Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer. She reprised her role as Beena Tripathi in the series. Despite much anticipation, the show received a mixed response from the fans. Recently, Dugal shared her views on the same.

Following the success of the previous two seasons of Mirzapur, after much anticipation, the makers dropped the third season of the series. Mirzapur 3 was released after four years after the second season’s release. While fans were waiting quite eagerly for it, the show didn’t receive a strong response from the audiences in comparison to the first two seasons.

Upon being asked about the same, Rasika Dugal expressed her belief in choosing to focus on the loyal audience of the show. The actress mentioned when one has done three seasons of the show with a "loyal and committed audience" the show is equally owned by the fans.

Addressing mixed reception, she said, "Audiences have loved season 3 and some have commented on how it was different from what they had expected. I feel every kind of response is good and welcome."

In addition to this, last month, Amazon Prime India released a couple of photos featuring Rasika and Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit). The post left the internet wondering if that hinted at something that makers have in the wraps for its upcoming season. The duo was seen styled out of their characters.

Amused by the speculations, Rasika quipped, "I love that every post about Mirzapur sparks a conversation about what is to come. We have the best audience!". She added further that she loves that photo, which was aimed at a "stylized take on the Guddu-Beena relationship so far."

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, Mirzapur Season 3 is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment. The series boasts of an impressive ensemble cast consisting of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others. This captivating crime thriller is available exclusively on Prime Video.

Interestingly, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved web-shows on the streaming platform.

