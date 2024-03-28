8 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies that will leave you wanting more

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make one of the most iconic and happening on-screen pairs in Bollywood. A perfect blend of swag and charisma with beauty and charm, the two have always left fans wanting more of them. Over the years, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies have thoroughly wooed audiences in action, romantic, and comedy genres. Both the stars share a warm bond in real life, which has also left fans surprised with cameo appearances in each other’s movies as well. Thus, here we’ve curated a list of movies by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif that one can never get enough of.

8 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies that can never get old

1. Tiger 3 (2023)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Ridhi Dogra

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Ridhi Dogra Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure and Thriller

Action, Adventure and Thriller Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest movie that charmed the audiences, Tiger 3 was released last year. As the third movie in the Tiger series and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe, it showcased Salman and Kat reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi portrayed the character of Aatish Rehman, who engaged in an intense battle with them. The film's cohesive storyline, coupled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, maintained the high standards set by its predecessors.

2. Bharat (2019)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Kashmira Irani, Aashif Sheikh, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Nora Fatehi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Kashmira Irani, Aashif Sheikh, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Nora Fatehi Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy and Drama

Action, Comedy and Drama Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most popular Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies, Bharat, was released in 2019. This classic Bollywood flick is packed with entertainment. Inspired by the heartbreaking Partition of India, the movie stays connected to it throughout. Don't blame us if you get emotional from the beginning, because it is the beauty of the film that has action, romance, drama, and definitely, comedy.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Karan Deol, Kashmira Irani, Mukesh Khanna, Angad Bedi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Karan Deol, Kashmira Irani, Mukesh Khanna, Angad Bedi Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Action, Adventure, Thriller Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

The movie that stands out in the list of movies by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has to be Tiger Zinda Hai. Ardent fans had to wait five years to witness the big reunion of both stars in the mega espionage drama at the time of its release. As a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the film has several delightful moments, from Tiger's 'entry' scene complete with the trademark scarf to single-handedly taking on an entire army of terrorists, offering you no dull moments. By the way, who doesn't enjoy Kat acing action sequences? Additionally, the super hit tracks from the film enhance the cinematic experience.

4. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Ranvir Shorey

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Ranvir Shorey Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure and Romance

Action, Adventure and Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Out of all the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies together, one of the best and most successful is the 2012 release, Ek Tha Tiger. The popularity of the film can be ascertained from the successive installments it inspired later on. Through this movie, the ace director Kabir Khan introduced Tiger and Zoya to the audience for the first time. Who knew that a love story between Indian and Pakistani secret agents would not only resonate with fans but also age like fine wine? The film featured the best chemistry between Salman and Katrina, didn't it?

5. Yuvvraaj (2008)

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Katrina Kaif, Boman Irani, Sulabha Arya, Anjan Srivastav

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Katrina Kaif, Boman Irani, Sulabha Arya, Anjan Srivastav Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and ZEE5

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies together have always created magic on screen, but we must admit that Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj holds a special spot in our hearts. The touching story and beautiful music make it a timeless classic. Plus, the film's stunning visuals in Prague and Austria add to its cinematic charm.

6. Hello (2008)

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Katrina Kaif, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Gul Panag, Suresh Menon, Sharat Saxena, Dalip Tahil

Sharman Joshi, Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Katrina Kaif, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Gul Panag, Suresh Menon, Sharat Saxena, Dalip Tahil Director: Atul Agnihotri

Atul Agnihotri IMDb Rating: 3.3/10

3.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama and Romance

Drama and Romance Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Disney+Hostar

This is one of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies which is cute yet forgotten. Released in 2008, the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's book One Night @ The Call Centre. The film is not led by Salman alone, rather, other actors in the film carry the storyline equally on their shoulders.

7. Partner (2007)

Cast: Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav, Dalip Tahil, Puneet Issar, Deepshikha Nagpal, Tiku Talsania, Ali Asgar, Rajat Bedi, Shashi Kiran

Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav, Dalip Tahil, Puneet Issar, Deepshikha Nagpal, Tiku Talsania, Ali Asgar, Rajat Bedi, Shashi Kiran Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance and Drama

Comedy, Romance and Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Partner is that one Hindi movie Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif treated fans within the year 2008. This comedy film has gained a devoted following over the years. While Salman plays the role of a love guru to Govinda's character Bhaskar, who is trying to win over Priya (played by Katrina), David Dhawan's comedic style adds to the overall entertainment and fun of the movie.

8. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Cast: Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Dolly Bindra, Arbaaz Khan, Shashi Kiran, Isha Koppikar, Vindu Dara Singh

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Dolly Bindra, Arbaaz Khan, Shashi Kiran, Isha Koppikar, Vindu Dara Singh Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya marked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first movie together, which shined well at the box office. This colorful comedy directed by David Dhawan guarantees plenty of laughs with its hilarious love triangle storyline. The catchy songs and slapstick humor, which we rarely see these days, will keep you entertained throughout. It's safe to say that this movie is truly iconic.

It is worth mentioning that apart from these full-fledged movies, the list of movies of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif deserves special mentions of the cameo appearances they’ve done in each other’s films like Bodyguard, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zero, Tees Maar Khan (Wallah Re song) among others. With the amount of fan-following this hit pair enjoys, it goes without saying that these special appearances have always sent fans into a tizzy. While we yet await, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's new movie, you can enjoy these Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies that ensure all things entertainment.

