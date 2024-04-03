Presently busy in the promotions of his next release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar is making headlines for all the right reasons. The blockbuster director is best known for designing high-octane action spectacles with the A-listers of Indian Cinema. Ali, who worked with Katrina Kaif on several films, shares a great bond with the Bollywood diva. The BMCM director recently opened up on his plans of reuniting with Katrina Kaif and shed light on the Super Soldier and Superhero Universe.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar assured all the Katrina Kaif fans that they would team up soon. When asked whether Super Soldier is happening with Katrina, the director was quick to answer, “Well, 100% the script is there. Katrina and I keep talking. We just spoke, actually, two days ago. Once Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases, we are gonna meet up.” Further Ali mentioned that Katrina is traveling these days and he is definitely going to work with her once she comes back.

'Don't want to do anything substandard,' says Ali Abbas Zafar on Superhero Universe

It has been already in the public space that Ali Abbas Zafar has a dream of creating a Superhero Universe with the top stars of Indian cinema. Katrina Kaif starrer Super Soldier is reportedly the first step towards his magnificent vision. When asked about the current status of his cinematic Universe, Ali stated, “It will happen soon. Now, with time because we are evolving we just don't want to do anything substandard. We want to build a universe which is new because as soon as you say superhero universe, the first thing that comes to your mind is that - Are you trying to ape the West? Are you trying to ape the template that is done in Hollywood?”

The Sultan director has made it crystal clear that his aim is to produce something new, deeply connected to our culture, and originating from Indian soil. “The idea is that we want to do something which is very much ours, something which is stemming out of Indian soil so we are working, we are scripting and we are researching for stuff like that,” Ali concluded.

Details About Superhero Universe

Ali Abbas Zafar's cinematic Universe is said to feature four Superheroes from various backgrounds in India. While Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif seems to be a sure thing, there are rumors about a project similar to Mr. India in the works. The other two Superheroes are rumored to draw inspiration from Indian mythology and the Indian army. These were the original ideas for the Superheroes, but it's unclear if there have been any changes to the plan.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s latest directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for a release on Eid 2024, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

