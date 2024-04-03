Ali Abbas Zafar, known for delivering blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is one of the most sought-after directors in Hindi cinema. When it comes to helming a big-scale event film, Ali Abbas Zafar's name is bound to be on the list. The director is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring two prominent action heroes of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Ali shared his plans to reunite with OG action superstar, Salman Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar shed light on the big question about him collaborating with megastar Salman Khan once again. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director mentioned that Salman liked the story he pitched to him, and now it's up to Bhai (Salman Khan) to decide when to work on it. Ali expressed his admiration for the actor, saying, "As everyone knows, I love Salman Sir. He is like an elder brother to me, and I want to do a film with him, Inshallah! He is happy with the story that I take to him."

Ali Abbas Zafar calls Salman Khan a ‘Great’ actor

Ali spoke highly of Salman and called him a 'great' actor while pointing out how audiences often overlook his acting talent because of his immense charisma.

"When we collaborate now, I try to write a character that can justify his stardom. I just feel that it's difficult to match the stardom and the persona of stars with the characters. Whenever we worked in the past, those characters have been memorable, and the one on which we work together now, hopefully, it should be a really special one. I'm saying this on camera that I'm really looking forward to working with him," said Ali.

Advertisement

He added, "I feel he is a superstar, and I think he is a very, very strong actor. I always say that there is a beautiful actor in him. People just don't see that side of him because he is so charismatic otherwise, but if you have seen Sultan, if you've seen Bharat, if you've seen Tiger, you will see that he is a great, great actor." Lastly, Zafar concluded by assuring all the fans that it would happen soon and stated that Bhai (Salman Khan) would decide the timelines.

Salman Khan - Ali Abbas Zafar camaraderie

For the uninitiated, the actor-director duo shares a great bond and has previously worked together on three big hits - Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat (2019). While the former two were back-to-back Rs. 300 crore grossers, Bharat did fairly good business, collecting Rs. 212 crore at the domestic box office.

Recently, extending his support to Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan shared the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer on his Instagram handle and expressed that it should break the records of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Soon to hit the big screens, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The action drama is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on Eid, i.e., April 10th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Why has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title been reused for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s film? Ali Abbas Zafar reveals