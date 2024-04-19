5 best Waheeda Rehman movies that prove she’s Bollywood royalty

Waheeda Rehman's movies are a timeless testament to her acting prowess, beauty, and ever charming captivating persona. Check out her top 5 films here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Apr 19, 2024  |  11:05 PM IST |  3.8K
Waheeda Rehman
Picture Credits: Getty

Waheeda Rehman movies are nothing short of pure magic and a testament to her glorious Bollywood career spanning over decades. The actress, long beloved for her understated elegance and her oeuvre of time-honored films, is familiar with superlatives, but she remains artlessly modest.

The veteran actor is celebrated for her numerous accolades, here is a look at some of her finest work which helped establish her as one of the most prolific and diversely talented actors who could portray an array of roles- both negative and positive. Recently, she was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Indian government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema

5 best Waheeda Rahman movies that you must watch

1. Guide

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

  • Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Dev Anand, Praveen Paul, Anwar Hussain, Krishan Dhawan, Rashid Khan
  • Director: Vijay Anand
  • IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
  • Movie Genre: Musical, Romance
  • Release year: 1965
  • Where to watch: YouTube

This is one of the best Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman’s movie, Guide hit the screens in 1965 and it was directed by Vijay Anand, it brings to life the story from R.K. Narayan's novel. Dev Anand plays Raju, a regular guy who starts as a tourist guide but ends up on a surprising journey as a spiritual leader. 

Buckle up for love, betrayal, and a chance at redemption! The film also throws some interesting questions our way: who are we truly? What's right and wrong? How do we fit in with the expectations around us?

2. CID

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

  • Cast: Waheed Rehman, Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, Kum Kum, Tun Tun
  • Director: Raj Khosla
  • IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
  • Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery
  • Release year: 1956
  • Where to watch: Sony Liv

Calling all mystery lovers! Get ready to dive into CID, a thrilling 1956 Bollywood film by director Raj Khosla. Dev Anand takes on the role of Inspector Shekhar, a sharp detective on the hunt for a killer. But the case gets tangled when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Kamini, played by Waheeda Rehman. Hold on tight as suspense, romance, and hidden truths collide in this classic whodunit!

3. Pyaasa

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

  • Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker, Mehmood, Tun Tun
  • Director: Guru Dutt
  • IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
  • Movie Genre: Musical, Romance
  • Release year: 1957
  • Where to watch: Prime Video

Ever felt like your talents are going unnoticed? Pyaasa (meaning thirsty) is a powerful Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman movie that explores the struggles of recognition. Guru Dutt himself stars as Vijay, a poet pouring his heart out on paper but failing to find recognition. There's a twist though! When everyone thinks Vijay is gone, his words finally strike a chord. 

Waheeda Rehman shines as Gulabo, a woman with a kind heart who stands by Vijay. Get ready for a thought-provoking story that challenges societal judgments and celebrates the unwavering spirit of an artist.

4. Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

  • Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Johnny Walker, Tun Tun, Rehman, Praveen Paul, Lata Sinha
  • Director: Mohammed Sadiq
  • IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
  • Movie Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Release year: 1960
  • Where to watch: Prime Video

In the mood for a beautiful love story with a touch of drama? Chaudhvin Ka Chand, a 1960 Indian film directed by Mohammed Sadiq can be your ideal choice. This movie stars the legendary Guru Dutt as Aslam, a poet who gets swept off his feet by the captivating Jameela, played by Waheeda Rehman. But there's a catch! 

Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of a close friendship, leading to some sweet and sometimes confusing situations. Get ready for stunning visuals, soulful music, and a heartwarming exploration of love, loyalty, and the beautiful messiness of relationships, all set in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

5. Neel Kamal

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

  • Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Lalita Pawar, Mehmood
  • Director: Ram Maheshwari 
  • IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
  • Movie Genre: Romance, Family
  • Release year: 1968
  • Where to watch: Prime Video 

Have you ever felt like you've lived before? Then feel the vibe of Neel Kamal, a 1968 Indian film directed by Ram Maheshwari. Waheeda Rahman takes center stage as Neel Kamal, a woman shrouded in mystery. Is she haunted by a past life's curse? 

Enter Raaj Kumar, the compassionate doctor who becomes her confidant, protector, and maybe even... her true love? Get ready for a thrilling mix of reincarnation, romance, and a chance at redemption. This film will leave you pondering the mysteries of life and the power of love to heal.

If you ask us what the first name that comes to mind when we hear the words "beauty with apt versatile acting skills," we will undoubtedly say Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehman’s movies showcase her acting performance in every genre of cinema. 

The actress mastered the art of slipping into the skin of any character while remaining true to herself. Waheeda Rehman nurtured a number of blockbuster movies while having heart-warming chemistry with every actor of the era.

Waheeda Rehman Movies

Did Waheeda Rehman get married?
Yes, Waheeda Rehman got married to Shashi Rekhi, also known as Kamaljeet Singh, a prominent Indian actor, in 1974.
For Which movie did Waheeda Rehman get a national award?
Waheeda Rehman received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Reshma Aur Shera in 1972.
Credits: IMDb
Latest Articles