Aishwarya Rai’s iconic red wedding lehenga from Jodhaa Akhbar makes it to the Academy Museum; fans call her ‘feast for eyes’

Those who watched the 2008 epic historical romantic drama film Jodhaa Akbar would agree that it was a masterpiece crafted to perfection. From the storyline to the performances, sets, costumes, and supporting cast, everything was meticulously planned to give the audience a big-screen experience like no other. Aishwarya Rai ’s red wedding lehenga became so iconic that it is now being exhibited at the Academy Museum.

Earlier, on December 24, The Academy took to their official social media handle to pay tribute to the epic costume worn by Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in the film Jodhaa Akbar. They described it as “a lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen.” Referring to it as “a feast for the eyes,” The Academy highlighted that Aishwarya’s red wedding lehenga from the 2008 film was crafted by Indian designer Neeta Lulla, who didn’t just design a costume but created a legacy.

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely, and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels,” The Academy wrote in their caption.

Upon witnessing Aishwarya and the Indian film being celebrated on an international platform, fans expressed their joy. One user commented, “Finally, iconic Indian movies are getting featured on The Academy page,” while another remarked that this reflects the impact of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar. The film’s music and songs, composed by A. R. Rahman, were also a rage, back in the day.

