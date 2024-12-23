EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan join hands for the first time onscreen for..

Back in 1995, Hrithik Roshan worked as an AD on the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan led Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan. Soon after, he trained with Salman before making his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and ever since then, there has been a constant demand from the fans and lovers of cinema to see Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan in the same frame. While the two superstars are a part of the YRF Spy Universe as agent Tiger and agent Kabir, they are yet to lock horns on the spectacle. And now we have exclusively learnt that Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for a special project.

Before you jump the guns, let us clear the air. According to sources close to the development, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set to partner for the first time ever for an action-packed ad film of a leading brand. A source shares, “After all the efforts for a big screen collaboration, it’s a corporate that got the two superstars together for an action-packed advertisement. The ad film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and go on air shortly.”

The source further informed us that the shooting for this advertisement will be shot in Mumbai, however, the team have taken VFX plates of international locations, to ensure that the visuals do justice to the presence of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. An official announcement about this collaboration is round the corner.

The ad film will mark the reunion of Ali and Salman after successes like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. It’s the first time that Ali will be directing Hrithik, and the hope is to see them collaborate soon on a feature film. The ad shoot is probably the beginning, and it’s time for us to put it in the universe to bring the two giants – SK & HR – together on the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Suhana Khan in King; Filming begins in March 2025